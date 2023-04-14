With a quarterback situation that may not be crystal clear until after Training Camp hits, the San Francisco 49ers have to double down on defense going into next season. They are retaining depth on their defensive line by agreeing to re-sign veteran Kerry Hyder, per Ian Rapoport.

The 31-year-old defensive end came into the NFL undrafted in 2014 and has bounced around throughout his career. He is on his second stint with San Fran, having enjoyed his best season during his first run in 2020-21 when he registered 8.5 sacks and 49 total tackles as a regular starter. Last season, Hyder was slotted in a reserve role where he filled in along the D-Line as needed. He recorded one sack and one fumble recovery.

On the surface, this move will do little to change fans’ perception of the team. However, shoring up depth on the most stout unit has proven to be a successful strategy in the past for the 49ers. Their defense is their identity and will likely remain so regardless of who takes snaps under center in the 2023-24 season.

They allowed a league-best 16.3 points per game and tied for 10th in sacks with 44. Hyder may not be a consistent playmaker, but he has two 8-sack seasons under his belt and brings valuable versatility despite not being great in any one area. He played 16 games last year and should again be looked to as a one of the first defenders off the bench.

The Niners made their big splash signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency, but under-the-radar moves can also be vital when assembling a complete championship-caliber team.