Rookies reported to the San Francisco 49ers training camp Tuesday, but Darrell Luter Jr. unfortunately did not make it onto the field. The 2023 fifth-round cornerback was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list, via 49ers Webzone.

The injury has not been disclosed but this is obviously a demoralizing blow for Luter Jr., who was surely eager to get started on strength and conditioning. His NFL journey will now be delayed for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old tallied five interceptions, 91 total tackles and 18 passes defensed in three seasons with South Alabama.

While the rookies get a true taste of ramped-up NFL preparation, the rest of the 49ers will arrive at training camp next Tuesday, July 25th. After suffering a catastrophic injury to quarterback Brock Purdy in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners are determined to finish what they started last year. While the Philadelphia Eagles are likely to stay in the mix, San Francisco should be well-positioned to compete for another Super Bowl.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Purdy on track to start Week 1 and the additions of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and offensive tackle Mike McGlicnhey, this team will again be a headache to battle during the season. And one cannot forget running back Christian McCaffrey, who could be an even bigger nightmare for defenses now that he and Shanahan are joining forces for a full year.

The ceiling is high, and perhaps could get even higher when Darrell Luter Jr. recovers and is activated off the PUP list.