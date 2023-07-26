With star defensive end Nick Bosa placed on the reserve/did not report list, the San Francisco 49ers made an immediate move to fill a roster spot by adding former San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Kyahva Tezino to the team. Tezino, who also played for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, got the nod of the 49ers following a workout.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

After today's workout, the #49ers are signing former USFL LB Kyahva Tezino, source said. Added depth.

This is not a big free-agent splash for the 49ers, but this at least provides a chance for Tezino to finally see action in the NFL. He went undrafted in 2020 before being picked up by the New England Patriots. He was also briefly a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Before landing in the NFL, Tezino spent five years with the San Diego Aztecs during his college career from 2015 to 2019. Over that course, he recorded 288 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for losses, two interceptions, 14.5 sacks, and four passes defended. He must have also impressed the 49ers with his play in the USFL, as he had 94 tackles and a pair of interceptions for the Maulers. In the championship game, Tezino turned heads with 13 tackles.

It remains to be seen whether Tezino can carry over that kind of success to the NFL with the 49ers, but he's a low-risk signing for San Francisco, so this can turn out to be a solid signing for the team.

In 2022, the 49ers' defense was the best in the NFL with just 17.2 points per game.

The immediate goal for Tezino is to make the final 49ers roster cut and be with the team in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.