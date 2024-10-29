The San Francisco 49ers have had a challenging start to the 2024 season. The team received unfortunate news on the tragic death of seventh-year cornerback Charvarius Ward's one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy. The 49ers released a statement on social media amid the sad news, provided by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

“The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward’s beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy. Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time,” the team announced.

San Francisco's announcement comes in light of Ward's heartbreaking Instagram announcement on Tuesday:

“We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning. She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy.”

The Ward family is going through a challenging time, but the 49ers are showing all the support they can.

Other members of the football community crafted heartfelt messages upon hearing the tragic news. Many users on X sent out their condolences and said they were keeping the Wards in their thoughts and prayers. Hopefully, the 49ers and Ward family can stay strong during this challenging time.