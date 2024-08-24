The San Francisco 49ers are ready for revenge in 2024. San Francisco suffered another Super Bowl defeat to Kansas City, fueling their hunger to right the wrongs of future seasons this year. Unfortunately, the team was dealt some discouraging injury news during their final preseason game of the year.

The 49ers sustained multiple injuries on the defensive line during Friday's preseason game against the Raiders.

Defensive end Leonard Floyd sprained his knee against the Raiders and will undergo an MRI on Saturday, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan per NFL.com. Another defensive lineman, Yetur Gross-Matos, sprained his knee and will also undergo an MRI on Saturday.

This is in addition to an injury to rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. The rookie is reportedly dealing with a subluxation of his shoulder, an injury similar to one he suffered in college. The 49ers are giving Pearsall time to heal and coach Shanahan says that he hopes the rookie can practice this week.

These defensive line injuries could become a serious problem for the 49ers if they linger into the regular season. Floyd and Gross-Matos are the top primary options on the edge behind Nick Bosa. If both players were to miss time, San Francisco would have to lean on guys like Alex Barrett or Robert Beal Jr. to step into the starting lineup. That is, depending on who actually makes the cut for a final roster spot.

The 49ers start the regular season with a Monday Night Football game against the Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

49ers tight end George Kittle highlights QB Brock Purdy's confidence ahead of 2024 regular season

If the 49ers are going to get back to the Super Bowl this season, they'll need Brock Purdy to be at his best.

If you ask 49ers tight end George Kittle, Purdy has all of the tools needed to take the team on another Super Bowl run. In fact, Kittle believes that Purdy has a brand new confidence heading into the 2024 season.

“Nobody else gets to see that,” Kittle said when talking about Purdy's command of the huddle.

He explained that Purdy's presence and voice in the huddle captures the attention of the other 10 players on offense. This can be a crucial trait that separates good QBs from the great ones.

“His confidence makes everybody else in the huddle more confident in themselves.” Kittle continued. “When you're in a huddle with Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel, and you're making them more confident than they already are, holy cow.”

The 49ers are hoping they can ride that confidence into a hot start to the 2024 regular season.