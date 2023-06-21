The San Francisco 49ers have made a roster cut Tuesday, as they announced via Twitter the release of linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin from the team.

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have waived LB Mariano Sori-Marin. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 20, 2023

The 49ers earlier requested an injury waiver on Sori-Marin before releasing the former Minnesota Golden Gophers player. Sori-Marin did not hear his name called at the 2023 NFL Draft but became one of the dozen of undrafted free agents San Francisco signed. With the 49ers releasing him, Sori-Marin can be claimed by any team on the waiver wire until Wednesday at 1 on PT. If he goes unclaimed, he will revert to his original team, which, in this case, is San Francisco.

During his time with the Golden Gophers, Sori-Marin managed to rack up a total of 274 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and 14.5 tackles for loss in 46 games. In his final season with Minnesota in 2022, Sori-Marin posted 88 tackles, three passes defended, and 1.5 sacks while also getting the nod for All-Big Ten third-team honors. He was also an honorable mention in 2021.

Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck had high praises for Sori-Marin ahead of last April's NFL Draft, telling the Big Ten Network that the linebacker “plays faster and more physical than probably any player I've ever coached.”

Although Sori-Marin's dreams of earning a regular NFL roster spot are currently on hold, he can continue to look for opportunities once he's healed from his undisclosed injury.

The 49ers had the best-scoring defense in the entire league during the 2022 season in which they allowed just 17.2 points and 299.7 total yards per game.