The San Francisco 49ers have some work to do this offseason after coming up just short in Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and so far, Kyle Shanahan has been hard at work revamping his coaching staff. That has led the Niners to reunite with one of their former coaches in Mick Lombardi in a currently unknown role.
Lombardi was most recently the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, but he was fired at the end of October alongside Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. Prior to this, Lombardi had bounced around the league as an assistant, spending four seasons from 2013 to 2016 with San Fran. Now, he's back in town, and he will likely attempt to help Shanahan out on the offensive side of the ball.
Via Matt Maiocco:
“The 49ers have hired former Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi to their coaching staff. He does not yet have an official title, coach Kyle Shanahan said. Lombardi previously worked for the 49ers from 2013 to 2016.”
49ers hoping to get an offensive boost from Mick Lombardi
Lombardi's stint with the Raiders certainly didn't go well, but there was a reason he was their offensive coordinator in the first place. Prior to that gig, Lombardi had been one of the fastest rising assistant coaches in the league, and he will look to rebuild his name value by helping an already talented 49ers offense take another step forward in 2024.
We don't know what his official role is just yet, but given his expertise on the offensive side of the ball, chances are that's where Lombardi will be asked to chip in. Shanahan clearly wants to improve the coaches he has working alongside him, and it will be interesting to see whether Lombardi's return will yield the desired results for San Francisco.