A total of six players appeared on the San Francisco 49ers’ initial injury report this week ahead of their NFC Divisional Round clash against the Dallas Cowboys, with most of them still expected to be active when they hit the field on Sunday in Santa Clara.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, cornerback Ambry Thomas, offensive tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Samson Ebukam, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw all appeared on the injury report, with Ebukam, Jennings, and Kinlaw practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday. Garoppolo is still not practicing due to a foot injury he suffered back in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Thomas is nursing an ankle injury per the report, while Williams was not able to practice only because the 49ers opted to rest him.

The 49ers should be close to 100 percent when they take on the Cowboys at home Sunday. San Francisco is enjoying a longer rest period in between its last game and the next one than the Cowboys, who played Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just last Monday, while the 49ers faced off with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild-Card Round last Saturday, winning that contest to the tune of a 41-23 score.

San Francisco is in terrific form, having closed out the regular season on a 10-game win streak. The 49ers have not lost a game since quarterback Brock Purdy started taking over the job under center, and their confidence in the rookie gunslinger is only growing each week, especially after he just led them to a dominant victory over the Seahawks in his playoff debut.