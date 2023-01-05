By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.

A look at the Cardinals’ latest injury report would reveal that running back James Conner did not practice Wednesday because of knee and shin issues. Conner has been one of the few bright spots on the Cardinals. He also gave the 49ers some trouble back in Week 11 in Mexico when he rushed for 42 yards and scored the only touchdown of the game for the Cardinals. Moreover, Arizona star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also did not see the field during Wednesday’s Cardinals practice. With nothing on the line for Arizona, there’s little incentive for the team to win Week 18.

The 49ers are on a nine-game winning streak after beating pulling off a thrilling 37-34 come-from-behind overtime victory in Sin City over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. With that, they can claim the top seed in the NFC with a win over the Cardinals this coming weekend and a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Giants.

San Francisco has not lost a game since falling prey to the Kansas City Chiefs at home way back in Week 7.