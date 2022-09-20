49ers sign Jimmy Garoppolo insurance policy amid Trey Lance injury

The San Francisco 49ers are adding a new quarterback to their practice squad. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Niners are inking quarterback Kurt Benkert after he worked out with the team Tuesday.

The 49ers have made the decision to add Benkert following the season-ending injury sustained by Trey Lance in last Sunday’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at home and even though they still have Jimmy Garoppolo. With Lance sidelined for at least the rest of the year, Garoppolo is expected to be the starter of the 49ers. But given Garoppolo’s well-known susceptibility to injuries, the 49ers opted to shore up a bit their quarterback depth.

As for Benkert, he has minimal experience in the NFL, having appeared in only one game so far in his pro career. He went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but was later signed by the Atlanta Falcons. He would later find himself on the same team as Aaron Rodgers when the Green Bay Packers inked him to a deal in 2021. He has since been waived twice by the Packers.

Apart from Benkert, the 49ers also worked out AJ McCarron, Garrett Gilbert, Kevin Hogan, and Mike Glennon, who all have a considerable advantage over him in terms of playing experience in the NFL, so it was mildly surprising to know that San Francisco went with him.

Before coming over to the NFL, Benkert played four years in college, spending the first two with East Carolina and the last two with Virginia.