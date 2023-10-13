There may be no greater debate in the NFL right now than if San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is elite, or just a product of the Kyle Shanahan offense. With Purdy at the helm to start the season, the 49ers are 5-0. Their offense has scored at least 30 points in every game, and Purdy is coming off of a four-touchdown game versus the previously No. 1 ranked defense.

However, many across the NFL are not ready to give credit to Purdy for how well the 49ers are doing. Instead, many believe his success is primarily due to the talent around him and coach Kyle Shanahan.

This includes Shannon Sharpe. During an episode of ESPN First Take, Sharpe said, “No, he's not an elite quarterback. He's a product of the system. It's more credit to Kyle Shanahan and what he's done … I'm not so sure that if we removed Deebo, Kyle Shanahan, Aiyuk that we would still see this Brock Purdy.

.@ShannonSharpe says Brock Purdy is NOT an elite QB 😯 "No, he's not an elite quarterback. He's a product of the system." pic.twitter.com/AmuHJuPTJo — First Take (@FirstTake) October 13, 2023

That's not to take away from what he's doing. It's okay for him to be in the MVP discussion and not be Patrick Mahomes, Tua, or not be an elite quarterback. He still has to go out there and operate, he just doesn't have to do as much as those other guys.”

Many fans were quick to jump in and either agree or disagree with Sharpe.

I’m so confused on what an elite QB is anymore I thought being an elite player meant you were VERY good at playing your position? Having a strong arm or being fast doesn’t make you elite. It makes you talented. Talent is OVERRATED. Being talented doesn’t qualify you as being… https://t.co/lj8pafCj2n — Finsports (@FinsportsF) October 13, 2023

The same sysem that puked out Jimmy G and Trey Lance? So weird how some players no matter what there is always gotta be a reason for success besides just being really good. https://t.co/lpfodsmkt1 — Jeff Moehring (@JeffMoDEAN) October 13, 2023

Trey Lance was a top 5 pick, and couldn't do it. MR "IRRELEVANT" is legit. https://t.co/uTsFcEZIcE — MIA Sports House (@Sports_OT_House) October 13, 2023

Didn’t they say the same about Tom Brady for years ? https://t.co/yu3yFYKkRp — B (@B_Eds517) October 13, 2023

Even if Brock Purdy is a product of the system, that's not a bad thing. For one, he's one of the best products of the Shanahan system so far. The 49ers have previously had Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, Brian Hoyer among others running the Shanahan offense. None of them maximized the offense or talent the way Purdy has since he became the starting quarterback. Purdy may not have the strongest arm or be the fastest runner, but his accuracy, decision making and poise are all above average.

Many of the best quarterbacks in NFL history have had incredible talent around them. Dan Fouts is a Hall of Fame quarterback who broke numerous passing records thanks to running the Air Coryell offense with great receiving threats such as Kellen Winslow, John Jefferson and Charlie Joiner. Both Steve Young and Joe Montana greatly benefitted from learning under Bill Walsh and playing with Jerry Rice, John Taylor and Roger Craig.

So if the worst trait of Brock Purdy is he's a fantastic system quarterback, 49ers fans have nothing to worry about.