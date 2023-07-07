The Jim Harbaugh era with the San Francisco 49ers was one full of success but it was marred with “so much tension” between the head coach and the front office. Former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley described the rift between the parties on the Mojobreak Media podcast. He said it was no secret that Harbaugh and 49ers general manager Trent Baalke did not get along.

“Harbaugh was going into his fourth year and Harbaugh was an amazing coach, but he also is a unique coach,” Staley said. “Obviously, his personality rubs people [the wrong way], he's hard to get along with consistently. If you're a Harbaugh guy, you're in his camp and if you're not, you're very against him. That was building over the last two years prior to that.”

Despite a growing feud between two of the franchise's biggest figures, the 49ers were one of the most successful teams in the league during Harbaugh's tenure as head coach. San Francisco went 36-11-1 in Harbaugh's first three seasons, adding five playoff wins and a trip to Super Bowl 47.

Staley said a lot of talk around the building during that time did not involve football, something he was not accustomed to as a pro.

“Just looking back on that era of 49ers football, I had never had so many conversations with ownership, with general management, with head coaches about stuff that did not apply to football,” Staley said. “It was just like, ‘Why am I talking about this? Keep it about football.' That was the situation we were in.”

The 49ers informed Jim Harbaugh that he was being fired late in the 2014 season and he has since had a successful tenure with Michigan in the college ranks.