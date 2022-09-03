Despite what many people may say, Jimmy Garoppolo is a damn good quarterback. Yes, the San Francisco 49ers QB has his flaws as a passer. But Garoppolo has proven time and time again that he can help a team win games, even in the postseason. That made it all the more confusing when he wasn’t traded in the offseason.

As a result, Garoppolo is now the highest-paid backup quarterback in the league. According to one 49ers legend, he might also be the most overqualified backup. Steve Young, the legendary QB from San Francisco, shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo. According to Young, Jimmy G shouldn’t be happy with how the offseason went for him. (via Mercury News)

“If I’m Jimmy, I just got punched in the face. I’m 34-14, been to the Super Bowl and two (NFC) championship games and was just told by the league, now people say the timing, the shoulder — this is the quarterback world. If you are a starting quarterback, you would have found a job. So you’ve got to do something to change the narrative, and maybe somebody gets hurt and then there’s (a market).”

The expectations heading into the 2022 offseason was the Jimmy Garoppolo would be one of the first QBs traded. The 49ers have clear intentions of making Trey Lance the long-term starter of the team. Garoppolo, on the other hand, still has talent to help a team on the fence make it to the postseason.

However, an ill-timed shoulder surgery seemingly destroyed any trade value Garoppolo had in the offseason. Even after the 49ers QB fully recovered, teams had either found their signal-caller for the season or were not interested in a trade anymore.

Well, this season will be Garoppolo’s time to prove he’s more than just a backup. Even if he’s sitting on the 49ers bench, there’s plenty he can do to prove he’s still a damn good QB.