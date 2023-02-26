Taybor Pepper isn’t going anywhere after he signed an extension to stay with the San Francisco 49ers, and he sure knows how to celebrate it.

Pepper, who is a free agent this offseason, reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the 49ers that include a $1.5 million guarantee, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It is a major upgrade from his previous contract where he received just $220,000 in guaranteed money.

To celebrate the occasion, Pepper released a video that absolutely displayed his epic sense of humor. The video started as if Pepper was saying his farewell to 49ers fans, but it quickly transitioned to him hyping up his deal with various highlight videos of him and memes.

He captioned it “A message to the Faithful,” making the San Francisco supporters think of what his announcement could be.

Taybor Pepper couldn’t have confirmed his return in a much better way. His video is so on-brand and certainly sparked more than a few chuckle from his followers.

The 28-year-old long-snapper has been known for engaging with his fans on social media, and he has always had this fun guy persona. That is clear once again with his rather hilarious video.

Pepper has always been a big part of the 49ers’ special teams since his arrival in 2020, and so his return and commitment to the franchise is definitely good news as San Francisco looks to build more from their success in the 2022 campaign.

Here’s to hoping we get to see more of Pepper’s funny side on social media, though!