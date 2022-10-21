‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022.

As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same time, it is also a huge commitment in the part of the San Francisco franchise.

“That’s a big-time trade, a big-time commitment to go after him. He’s a great player, so that makes them better,” Carroll said, per Gregg Bell of Tacoma News Tribune.

The 49ers sent three 2023 picks–second-, third- and fourth-round selections–as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder in exchange for Christian McCaffrey. That’s a lot of assets for sure, which will definitely have a massive impact on how the team will navigate the draft and the offseason in the next couple of years.

It makes sense for the 49ers, though. They definitely need running back help with Elijah Mitchell still injured and out. And with their division still wide open, it’s the right time to strike such a landscape-altering deal. San Francisco currently leads the NFC West with a 3-3 record, albeit tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Carroll’s Seahawks.

It doesn’t look like Pete Carroll is that much concerned about the improved competition as Seattle plays the long game. With that said, though, he’ll probably have his eyes on the 49ers more now as they navigate the season and assess their opponents further.