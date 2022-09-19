The 7-figure payday Jimmy Garoppolo could earn as 49ers starter after Trey Lance injury

The San Francisco 49ers were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday as second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle. Fortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in and picked up right where he left off in the 2022 playoffs, leading the Niners to a 27-7 victory.

Of course, they restructured his contract to keep the veteran around after numerous trade rumors. In fact, Jimmy G can now earn more than $5 million in incentives since he is QB1 now. Via Field Yates:

For each game that Jimmy Garoppolo plays at least 25% of the snaps, he earns $250K. If the 49ers win that game, the number jumps to $350K. As the starter going forward, he now has the chance to earn $5.6M via incentives in the regular season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2022

Quite the incentive to earn $5.6 million in incentives. Get it?! There is a total of $8.45 million he can make in total depending on how he plays and if the team wins. In all seriousness, the 49ers are in a great position with Jimmy Garoppolo leading the charge again. After all, this is the same guy that led them to the doorstep of a Super Bowl earlier this year, if it wasn’t for a dropped interception.

Garoppolo knows what it takes to succeed in the NFL and has all the weapons around him to flourish. He finished 13 of 21 with one touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks and you could just see how happy his teammates were to see the QB on the field again with them as they all celebrated following the win.

One could also only imagine how ecstatic the 49ers are to have actually kept Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. It’s truly unfortunate that Lance got hurt so early in the campaign, but at least San Francisco has a reliable option moving forward. Another deep postseason run is very much possible.