The eye-popping Christian McCaffrey stat that makes SF offense a living nightmare for opponents

The addition of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers has a chance to upgrade the team’s offense in dramatic fashion. McCaffrey has multiple skills as a runner and receiver, and his new team will have an opportunity to exploit all of his talents.

With the addition of Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers now have 3 of the top 4 players in yards after catch per game over the last 5 seasons. pic.twitter.com/BzDhEY2SqH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 21, 2022

McCaffrey has caught at least one pass in 57 consecutive games, and that means he can serve as a safety valve for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, his ability to make big yards after the catch will make him far more than just a bail-out receiver. He is a big-time playmaker who has a chance to make the Niners a much more dangerous offensive unit.

McCaffrey leads the NFL in yards after catch per game over the last five years with a mark of 52.7 per game. That’s spectacular news for the Niners, who also have key contributors in that category in Deebo Samuel (43.1 yards per game) and George Kittle (41.4 yards per game).

That gives San Francisco three of the top four performers in that category. Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers (45.0 yards per game) is the only non-49er in that category.

McCaffrey has caught 33 passes for 277 yards and 1 touchdown through 6 games with the Carolina Panthers. He has also carried the ball 85 times for 393 yards with 2 touchdowns. McCaffrey has a long reception of 49 yards and long run of 49 yards this season.

The Niners are counting on Samuel, Kittle, McCaffrey and Garoppolo to provide the team with both an explosive and consistent offense while the defense contends with a series of injuries. The presence of Christian McCaffrey should take significant pressure off the other Niners key performers.