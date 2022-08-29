The Jimmy Garoppolo-Seahawks harsh reality amid 49ers uncertainty

Jimmy Garoppolo is a fairly steady veteran who has the ability to be a reliable starting quarterback. But the market for QBs is limited right now. During the offseason, Garoppolo was linked to numerous different teams. But the San Francisco 49ers asking price was seemingly too high. As a result, Garoppolo is still in San Francisco and is projected to be the No. 2 QB behind Trey Lance for the 49ers. However, the Seattle Seahawks are still reportedly interested in Jimmy Garoppolo.

There have been recent stirrings that the 49ers could cut Garoppolo ahead of the regular season. NBC Sports’ Peter King revealed the harsh reality of a potential Seahawks and Jimmy Garoppolo partnership, per Yahoo Sports.

“Maybe Seattle’s a good opportunity for him (I haven’t heard the Seahawks are very interested anyway), but he’d have to learn a new offense and join a team not committed to him on the fly when two quarterbacks already have been immersed in the offense since the spring. (And in Geno Smith’s case, longer.) Waiting allows Garoppolo to be choosy and maybe to get very lucky if the team with an injury is a strong playoff team.”

King added that Jimmy Garoppolo should wait to sign anywhere if he’s cut by the 49ers. Waiting would allow him to become a team’s primary target following a QB1 injury.

But this all hinges on San Francisco releasing him. The 49ers still could ultimately decide to hold onto the quarterback. We will continue to monitor Jimmy Garoppolo’s uncertain situation in San Francisco.