The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo has faced trade rumors all offseason long. But due to an injury, the veteran QB remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. However, his future in San Francisco seems all but destined to end sooner rather than later. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Garoppolo hasn’t been attending meetings and doesn’t even have a playbook.

“When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” King wrote. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”

This is not a good situation for Jimmy Garoppolo without question.

He led the 49ers to a deep postseason run last year. Garoppolo and the Niners even upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers during the playoffs. But they ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

Many were then led to believe that the Jimmy Garoppolo era was destined to come to an end in San Francisco. And that seems to be the case, as Trey Lance is preparing to start for the 49ers this season. Lance has impressed so far during the preseason and has fans excited for the 2022 NFL campaign.

Jimmy Garoppolo is slated to slot in as the 49ers backup QB at the moment. But a trade still could occur prior to the season. The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Seattle Seahawks have all been linked to Jimmy G.