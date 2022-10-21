Christian McCaffrey hasn’t even taken his first snap as a member of the San Francisco 49ers and his Niners uniform might not even be getting threaded yet at the moment, but he has already created a huge impact for the team — on the betting front.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers went from being priced +1900 to win Super Bowl 57 before the Christian McCaffrey swap to +1400 after they successfully pulled off a trade with the Carolina Panthers that landed them the do-it-all running back.

With just one trade — a blockbuster one — the 49ers have managed to have shorter odds to win Super Bowl 57 than the Baltimore Ravens (+1800), Los Angeles Chargers (+1800), and the Minnesota Vikings (+1700). Only four teams have shorter odds to win it all than the 49ers as of this writing. They are the Buffalo Bills, who are overall favorites to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a price of +300, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (+550), Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (+800), and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1100).

If you’re wondering where this leaves the Panthers, Baker Mayfield and company are labeled +55000 Super Bowl long shots. Only the Chicago Bears (+100000) and the Houston Texans (+10000) have a bleaker Super Bowl outlook based on odds than the Panthers.

The 49ers also now have the third-best odds (+650) to win the NFC title and the favorites to top the NFC West division with a price of -110.

It is currently uncertain whether Christian McCaffrey will be able to play on Sunday for the 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, but a win in that game should help bolster their Super Bowl odds.