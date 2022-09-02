Trey Lance reveals Kyle Shanahan’s main message to him on Jimmy Garoppolo

Earlier in the week, the San Francisco 49ers decided to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster. This has caused some to question what this could do to Trey Lance.

Both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo have already commented on the current state of the quarterback room. Each has made it abundantly clear that they are just excited to be playing alongside each other for another year.

It is worth noting that the 49ers bringing Garoppolo back could put more pressure on Lance’s shoulders. Garoppolo served as the 49ers QB1 for the past five seasons.

During his time as the starter, he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance once, and to the NFC Championship game twice.

Even with Garoppolo stepping back into the quarterback room, Trey Lance feels confident in his job.

During a conversation with reporters, Trey Lance was asked about conversations between himself and head coach Kyle Shanahan regarding the decision to bring Garopoolo back. Lance noted that Shanahan made it clear that nothing would change for the 49ers’ plans.

Trey Lance stated, “Just that nothing changes. Just like I said, it makes the QB room that much better. Another great resource for me. A guy that’s played this offense, a guy that’s done it.”

Lance went on to say, “He’s played a lot of ball, so for me, my mindset is just that Jimmy’s going to be a huge resource for me as he always has been since draft day.”

The pair of Trey Lance and Garoppolo seemed to have developed a solid relationship with each other. The two parties have each other’s back and are looking to help each other get better.

Having a healthy dynamic in the locker room could be exactly what the team needs. With Trey Lance not feeling threatened by Jimmy Garoppolo, it allows for the two to work closely together.

Garoppolo clearly understands that Trey Lance is the quarterback of the future in San Francisco. But the choice to bring him back will lead to interesting conversations throughout the season if Lance struggles.