San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance sparked plenty of trade rumors when he reacted to the news of the Tennessee Titans’ hire of former 49ers director of player personnel, Ron Carthon. The 49ers quarterback addressed the cryptic social media post, saying that he wasn’t hoping he would be traded to the Titans, while also making a strong statement about his 49ers future, per David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.

“So, me and Ran got really close over the last—I wouldn’t say super close—but we talked on the regular,” Lance continued. “He would bring his boys in. I would hang out with his kids in the training room. So for me, it was huge. They were like a shining light. They come in and show me how many pushes they could do and stuff like that.

“So just getting to know someone’s family like that, I was super happy for him for the opportunity. So, yeah, the fingers crossed emoji is not like, ‘Man, I’m crossing my fingers I’m going to be a Tennessee Titan.’ I cross my fingers, man. I love it here. I don’t ever want to be anywhere else.”

The 49ers signal-caller explained that he got “really close” with Carthon, who was hired to be the new Titans general manager in January.

Lance then said that, knowing how close he was to Carthon, he was “super happy” for the ex-49ers executive’s opportunity.

Trey Lance, who posted three emojis of fingers crossed after Carthon’s hire, explained that those weren’t meant to indicate that he was excited about the potential prospect of joining the Titans.

Finally, Lance said that he “doesn’t want to be anywhere else.”

There you have it, 49ers fans.

With Brock Purdy injured, Lance could be as important to the 49ers as ever in 2023.