fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

Twitter goes wild over Christian McCaffrey’s first 49ers TD being pass vs. Rams

Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, 49ers

The Christian McCaffrey era with the San Francisco 49ers is off to quite a promising start.

After tallying 62 yards from scrimmage in his 49ers debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, McCaffrey has already had a keen impact in his first career clash against the Los Angeles Rams donning a San Francisco jersey. In need of a score after Matthew Stafford provided the Rams with an early 7-0 lead following an 88-yard touchdown drive, the 49ers opted to go deep into their playbook to catch the reigning Super Bowl champions off guard.

On a crucial second down play in the early stages of the second quarter, McCaffrey received the football out on the right side of the field and instead of taking off with the ball, he wound up connecting with Brandon Aiyuk for a 34-yard touchdown. Rams defensive back Troy Hill was well under the impression that McCaffrey was going to run with the ball, while free safety Nick Scott failed to catch up to the speedy Aiyuk.

Twitter was loving the trick play that the 49ers elected to call for what ended up being McCaffrey’s first touchdown score with them.

In the big picture, it has been so far, so good for McCaffrey with the 49ers.

Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr
JUST IN:
Related Topics