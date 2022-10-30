Twitter goes wild over Christian McCaffrey’s first 49ers TD being pass vs. Rams

The Christian McCaffrey era with the San Francisco 49ers is off to quite a promising start.

After tallying 62 yards from scrimmage in his 49ers debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, McCaffrey has already had a keen impact in his first career clash against the Los Angeles Rams donning a San Francisco jersey. In need of a score after Matthew Stafford provided the Rams with an early 7-0 lead following an 88-yard touchdown drive, the 49ers opted to go deep into their playbook to catch the reigning Super Bowl champions off guard.

On a crucial second down play in the early stages of the second quarter, McCaffrey received the football out on the right side of the field and instead of taking off with the ball, he wound up connecting with Brandon Aiyuk for a 34-yard touchdown. Rams defensive back Troy Hill was well under the impression that McCaffrey was going to run with the ball, while free safety Nick Scott failed to catch up to the speedy Aiyuk.

Twitter was loving the trick play that the 49ers elected to call for what ended up being McCaffrey’s first touchdown score with them.

McCaffrey teaching Jimmy G how to throw a pass pic.twitter.com/cUZGj6tDUY — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 30, 2022

Forget the play design, that was a freaking dart🎯 by CMC pic.twitter.com/iq8IfSgNkC — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 30, 2022

Don’t any of you dare make jokes about how Christian McCaffrey throws a better deep ball than Jimmy Garoppolo, because the fact is that it isn’t a joke. — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) October 30, 2022

"What position do you play?" Christian McCaffrey: pic.twitter.com/9F4K6I8vEQ — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 30, 2022

That was worth a 2nd-round pick all by itself. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) October 30, 2022

In the big picture, it has been so far, so good for McCaffrey with the 49ers.