It’s mostly good news for Brock Purdy and his elbow injury. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament suffered during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles last month.

The “most likely outcome” still remains that Purdy’s surgery won’t affect his prospects for the 2023 NFL season. According to Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle, the Niners are hoping to stick to the initially anticipated 6-month timeline that will have the 23-year-old QB throwing again by late May and in line for a return before Week 1 in September.

However, there’s still a “worst-case scenario” which, while unlikely, would sideline Brock Purdy up until November. That would slot his return well beyond the campaign’s halfway mark and would once again leave the 49ers’ QB plans up in the air for virtually a third consecutive season.

“[Dr. Keith] Meister could determine during surgery that Purdy will require a more involved procedure if there is significant damage to his UCL that wasn’t revealed on MRI exams. Purdy has said this “hybrid” surgery would involve a graft and a recovery time of seven to nine months, meaning he could be sidelined until late November if his rehab progresses slowly.”

Again, the expectation is that Brock Purdy won’t have to receive the graft which would lead to the longer recovery period. But perhaps more improbable was the 49ers losing four different quarterbacks to injury this season. Nothing’s settled until he’s back and playing again next season.