San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy cleared concussion protocol late in the week to put him on track to start in the Week 8 matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. While there was some concern that Purdy wouldn't be ready after experiencing some concussion symptoms after the Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Purdy participated in practice during the week in order to be ready to help the 49ers snap a two-game losing streak in Week 8.

While the concussion was concerning for Purdy and the 49ers, Troy Aikman revealed another concerning injury update during the Monday Night Football broadcast, as Dianna Russini of The Athletic explained.

“During the most recent Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN, Troy Aikman mentioned that Brock Purdy’s elbow isn’t 100 percent after chatting with the quarterback during pre-game warmups. Sound the alarms. 49ers general manager John Lynch clarified on KNBR that Purdy’s elbow is actually 100 percent healthy, he just has to do more pregame warmup in his throwing arm to “get it right.” He feels 100 percent on the field, Lynch said. I checked with some team sources on this, and it all aligns.”

Brock Purdy's status for Week 8

Despite possibly not being at 100 percent due to last week's concussion and his ongoing recovery from elbow surgery, Purdy is ready to start at QB in Week 8. Purdy has been one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the league up to this point, completing 68 percent of his passes and carrying an 11-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year.

After losses to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings in consecutive weeks, Purdy is experiencing his first losing streak as a starting quarterback. It's unfamiliar territory for the 49ers second-year QB out of Iowa State, who won multiple games in a row as a starter since being the last pick in the draft and starting games in his rookie season last year.

We'll keep an eye on Brock Purdy's injury status and elbow during the Week 8 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.