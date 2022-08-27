RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo’s harsh reality with 49ers, revealed

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers despite the team making it clear they are moving on from him. The problem is there’s just no market for the veteran quarterback as of the moment.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network made that revelation on Friday, highlighting that there is just no willing trade partner, barring a QB injury.

“Obviously, he is not their future quarterback. They’ve made it abundantly clear it is going to be Trey Lance. Are the 49ers going to be able to trade him and his $20-plus million salary? My understanding is a trade partner, absent of some quarterback injury, does not exist,” Rapoport said of Garoppolo’s situation.

From @NFLNetwork: Players to watch as we get closer to Tuesday, taking a look at #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, #Chiefs RB Ronald Jones, and #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (who has drawn trade interest). pic.twitter.com/hsyKqC8LRt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2022

Then why are the 49ers holding on Jimmy Garoppolo instead of cutting him? For sure releasing him now makes sense since they would want to avoid all the distractions and question that come along with keeping him. Not to mention the impact it has on Trey Lance.

Perhaps it has everything to do with former NFL executive Michael Lombardi’s recent claim that the 49ers are trying to prevent Garoppolo from going to division rivals Seattle Seahawks? Seattle has long been linked with Jimmy G. amid the quarterback battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, and there is belief around the league Garoppolo could join them once he is cut.

“So for all the talk about Geno, for all the talk about Drew Lock, I think Seattle knows they’re going to get Jimmy G. And I think San Francisco knows that he could go there. So they’re trying everything in their power to prevent that, and they have no takers,” Lombardi said.

Whatever the case may be, though, the current situation is certainly not ideal for Garoppolo, especially with rosters taking shape as the 2022 campaign nears its start.