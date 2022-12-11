By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Kyle Shanahan has been a damn good coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Ever since he took over the coaching job for the team in 2017, the team has found consistent success for most of their seasons. A big part of that is not just Shanahan’s coaching, but also his assistants’ work in helping Shanahan prepare.

It’s no surprise, then, than Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have lost two of their key assistants in the last two offseasons. Ex-DC Robert Saleh was picked by the New York Jets in 2021, while OC Mike McDaniel was picked up by the Miami Dolphins. Now, another member of their coaching crew is in danger of being poached, per Adam Schefter: defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

“There’s a belief within the 49ers organization, and around the league, that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is in line to become a head coach in 2023. If so, it would mark the 3rd straight year the 49ers staff has produced a HC, with Robert Saleh 2021, Mike McDaniel last year.”

It certainly doesn’t help the 49ers that both Saleh and McDaniel are doing wonders with their new teams this season. Both the Jets and the Dolphins have been incredibly successful, with their new coaches helping cultivate a great culture. Kyle Shanahan might need to find himself a new DC at this rate.

A silver lining for the 49ers is that they must be doing something really good if all of their top assistants get poached by better teams. All of these men were integral to San Francisco’s success over the last few years. Ryans this season is the mastermind behind San Fran’s lockdown defense.