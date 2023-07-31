The San Francisco 49ers made their fair share of moves to add to the roster before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

They signed quarterback Sam Darnold, formerly of the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers, to a one-year contract in March. Darnold can add to a quarterback room that features Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, who both earned snaps during the 2022 season. They signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract that same month, adding to a 49ers defensive line that features lineman Arik Armstead and defensive end Nick Bosa.

As the 2023 NFL season draws near, the 49ers will have plenty to start looking out for before they kick off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in September.

Who is one surprise player who could make or break the 49ers' 2023 NFL season?

Colton McKivitz

McKivitz, a former fifth-round pick out of West Virginia, has played in 28 games and started in five since he was selected with the 153rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 64% of the team's snaps on offense during a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, according to Pro Football Reference.

Offensive tackle Trent Williams, a 10-time Pro Bowler and a 12-year NFL veteran, had high praise for the former Mountaineers tackle on Friday.

“I think he needs to do everything he's been doing,” Williams said of McKivitz, via NBC Sports Bay Area Digital Content Producer Taylor Wirth. “That's the reason he's in this position. It's because he's earned that trust from the staff over the last few years. He deserves it. He's put in the work.

“Every year he's been presented with a challenge coming into camp – whether it's fighting to make the practice squad at first, make the roster last year and then – due to numbers – have to go on the practice squad for a few weeks. Bring him back up, start a few games – he's been through it all … except for being a Day 1 starter. He's earned it.”

McKivitz will join an offensive line that features Williams, center Jake Brendel, a former second-round selection in guard Aaron Banks and a 2022 rookie starter in guard Spencer Burford. Last year's San Francisco offense earned a Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade of 74.4 over the regular and postseason, putting it in fifth place among NFL teams with spots ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. Its run-blocking grade of 66.9 put it in 10th place in the league and ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.

If McKivitz can work well with the 49ers' offensive line and be a solid anchor for the team's passing and running games, San Francisco can continue to build off an offense that has plenty of talented players to work with.

“We're proud of him. He's a phenomenal player,” Williams said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “The confidence that he plays with, in my opinion, allows him to play at a high level. What I learned from him is all about confidence. Unwavering confidence in his ability to block whoever. When you're playing O-line, your confidence is like a roller-coaster sometimes. One play can define how people look at you for an entire season.

“So it's a very peculiar position to be in. You're skating on thin ice every play. To me, his confidence and his physical stature, his attributes, his ability, his lower-body strength, upper-body strength – it all plays a part to why he's in the position he's in right now.”