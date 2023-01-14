The San Francisco 49ers have been a team that has defied expectations all season long. Led by Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, the team managed to put together yet another elite showing in the 2022 regular season. They head into the 2023 playoffs with a 13-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC West.

In the opening round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, this 49ers team will be taking on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. In this matchup of NFC West rivals, it will be two teams that are obviously very familiar with each other.

The 49ers won both of their matchups against the Seahawks this season. In two lopsided games, the combined score was 48-20.

But the Seahawks will look to end the 49ers season on Saturday. Led by Geno Smith, this group has put together one of the biggest storylines of the season.

The 49ers have relied heavily on their playmakers this season. After starting the season with second-year quarterback Trey Lance leading the team, the potential 49ers QB1 went down with a season-ending injury. In his place, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garopollo returned to the starting lineup. But a broken foot has sidelined him for over half the season.

These injuries led to the 49ers turning to their third quarterback of the season, rookie Brock Purdy.

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has been one of the biggest surprises of this season. Since stepping in as the starter, he has yet to lose a game. Instead, he has won eight straight.

While many expected him to struggle, he has done the exact opposite. He has thrown for 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he has added one additional touchdown.

The 49ers have assembled a near-perfect roster on both sides of the ball. On offense, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle were already an elite group. The front office then made one of the biggest moves of the season by trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

On defense, the 49ers have star power across the group. The defensive front is led by Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Javon Kinlaw. At linebacker, Fred Warner has looked to be the best at his position.

As the 49ers head into the postseason, they look to be maybe the most well-rounded team in the NFL. This group has won 10 straight games and shows no signs of slowing down.

With all of the playmakers on this 49ers roster, it could be questioned just who exactly will be the X-Factor. In recent weeks, Kittle has caught fire at the tight-end position. Both Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk have put together strong campaigns. When this group is clicking, they will give any defense problems.

But even with all of these stars, one player could ultimately stand out over the rest. And he could be the true X-Factor in this Wild Card matchup.

49ers X-Factor vs. Seahawks: Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has cemented himself as one of the best running backs in recent history. Between how he can impact the game both on the ground and through the air, he can single-handedly change the course of an offense.

Prior to joining the 49ers, McCaffrey rose to stardom during his time with the Carolina Panthers. Over his five and a half seasons with the team, he was often the driving force of their offense.

Now, with 11 games played with the 49ers, McCaffrey has done much of the same.

Since joining the 49ers at the trade deadline, McCaffrey has put together yet another elite season. He has carried the ball 159 times, recording 746 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Through the air, McCaffrey has been targeted 65 times. He has recorded 52 receptions for 464 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

In total, McCaffrey has touched the ball 211 times since joining the 49ers. He has generated 1,210 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in these 11 games.

McCaffrey has faced off against the Seahawks just once since joining the 49ers. But in this matchup, he stuffed the stat sheet. In total, he recorded 108 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 total carries. Through the air, he added 30 receiving yards on six receptions.

While McCaffrey did not earn an All-Pro nod, he did impact this offense. He often looked like a star this season. When the Wild Card round kicks off, the 49ers will need him to do this once again. If he can turn in another elite showing, he could be the most important player on the field.