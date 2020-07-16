5 best players who played for the Hornets that you forgot about

The Charlotte Hornets have encountered quite an interesting legacy and historical lineage over the years as the Eastern Conference franchise has rebranded more than a few times. Whether it was the Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte Bobcats, New Orleans Hornets, or once again the Charlotte Hornets, one thing remains the same — this franchise has had a slew of talented players suit up for them regardless of what logo was on the front of the jersey at the time.

However, because the Hornets have been around since all the way back in 1988 with various rebrands occurring since that time, it is sometimes pretty hard to keep track of all the players that have donned this uniform since the team’s original inception. Even so, that doesn’t change the fact that although some players that the Hornets have employed over the years are often forgotten as members of this franchise, it never hurts to take a look back in the past to pay homage to some of the greats.

It is true that the majority of the players on this list played for a variety of teams other than the Hornets in addition to succeeding elsewhere as well. Nonetheless, all five of these players will no doubt make any nostalgic NBA fan say “oh yeah, I remember him,” which always makes for entertaining conversations.

Anthony Mason, Power Forward (1996 – 2000)

When the late, great Anthony Mason is brought up in NBA circles, the longtime power forward is often praised for his energy, hard-nosed play, and tenacity as a member of the New York Knicks. However, in addition to serving as a staple of some of the best Knicks teams ever in the 1990s, Mason’s stint in the “Big Apple” was actually followed by three healthy seasons — and one injury-plagued campaign — as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. Starting 234 of his 236 career regular-season appearances for the Hornets, Mason averaged 13.4 points and even 10 rebounds across 39.9 minutes per contest. It is also worth noting that although Mason is often remembered for his time in New York while also suiting up for the New Jersey Nets, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks, his run in Charlotte was actually the most productive streak of his professional playing career. Perhaps most notably, Mason never averaged a double-double for any other team but the Hornets during his time as an NBA power forward.

Tony Parker, Point Guard (2018 – 2019)

Although his presence on this list might be a bit premature, it won’t be long until people forget that longtime San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker actually ended his NBA playing career as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. Even though Parker only spent the final season of his illustrious NBA career with the Hornets, his legacy as a whole is enough to land him a spot on this list. Over the course of his 56 regular-season appearances with the Hornets, Parker more so served as a mentor to the team’s younger players while also averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 assists across just shy of 18 minutes per outing. Of course, a four-time NBA Champion and multiple-time All-Star as a member of the Spurs, Parker’s short stint on the Hornets will surely become a tricky trivia question down the road. Parker is such a polarizing figure as far as NBA history goes that even one season in Charlotte helped the middling Eastern Conference franchise progress toward the future.

Dwight Howard, Center (2017 – 2018)

Arguably one of the best all-around centers to ever play the game for quite some time to begin his NBA career, longtime Orlando Magic standout Dwight Howard has become a bit of a journeyman ever since leaving Florida in 2012. Along his journey, Howard has suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers on two different occasions, the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, and yes even the Charlotte Hornets. Howard would spend only one season in Charlotte en route to averaging 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks over the course of 81 regular-season appearances and 30.4 minutes per outing. It is also worth noting that Howard, quite the productive player for the Hornets even after 13 years in the league, started all 81 of his regular-season appearances with the Eastern Conference franchise. Howard’s lone go-round in Charlotte also stands out as one of his best single-season efforts since he left the Magic after eight stellar seasons.

Kurt Rambis, Power Forward (1988 – 1989)

Known as a staple of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise as a four-time NBA Champion, power forward Kurt Rambis then made his way around the league after quite a successful stint on the West Coast. In addition to suiting up for the Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings, Rambis also spent a season-and-a-half with the Charlotte Hornets before making his way to the desert midway through the 1989-90 campaign. Rabbis made a total of 91 regular-season appearances with the Hornets, averaging 29.5 minutes per game during that span. Rambis also averaged 10.7 points and an even nine boards per game in Charlotte, which were the best marks of his career in terms of each of the teams that he played for. Rambis never even averaged more than 4.9 points or 5.5 rebounds for any other NBA franchise. His stint in Charlotte was definitely brief, though productive as well.

Rex Chapman, Shooting Guard (1988 – 1992)

Now known as much more than a former NBA player to the world outside of sports, Rex Chapman has encountered quite the life after basketball. Becoming massive on Twitter for his “block or charge” videos in addition to becoming an inspirational presence after battling addiction, Chapman first served as a shooting guard for the Charlotte Hornets. Spending the first three-plus seasons of his lengthy NBA career in Charlotte, Chapman was most notably selected to the league’s All-Rookie Team in 1988-89. Over the course of his 220 regular-season appearances and 175 starts as a member of the Hornets, the former No. 8 overall NBA Draft pick averaged 16.2 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds across 30.1 minutes per contest. Chapman’s stint in Charlotte saw him produce his highest scoring total for any team that he suited up for atop the highest level.