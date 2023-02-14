Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to come out in a few days and big surprises are in store for Marvel fans. With Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe about to kick off, things will definitely go into overdrive soon. Add all the confirmed details from recent trailers and everyone will look forward to the payoff of this upcoming film. We take a look at several predictions for Quantumania and what they can potentially mean for the franchise moving forward.

5 bold predictions for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

5. The Quantum Realm will showcase some insane cameos

It’s not a secret that Scott Lang and his family go to the Quantum Realm and be trapped there. What’s unknown at this point is who they’re going to encounter while stuck in that other dimension.

The most obvious candidate here is Kang but there’s someone with him who fans are eager to know more about – MODOK. It’s confirmed that when Darren Cross shrunk down to the Quantum Realm, he was somehow transformed into a monster-like being with a giant head. It’d be interesting to see how that happened and what part he’s going to play as Kang’s lackey in this film.

Another cameo to look out for is William Jackson Harper’s Quaz, a character living in the Quantum Realm. While there isn’t that much known yet about him, the fact that he’s shrouded in mystery until the film comes out is a sign of excitement or great significance. It’s safe to say that both Quaz and MODOK have the potential to leave a lasting impact when Quantumania comes out.

4. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will link to other MCU films and series

Being the central villain of the Quantumania, Kang needs as much exposition as he can get to explain how he came to be. In that regard, fans will certainly link the antagonist to the events of Loki season 1, a series that delved into the Multiverse and the role of He Who Remains in keeping order.

The Disney Plus series revealed that He Who Remains is a variant of Kang who ended the Multiversal War and established the Sacred Timeline to prevent any kind of conflict to start. With his death at the hands of Sylvie, one of the many Loki variants fans got to know from the series, the door for Kang to return has been busted open. It’s not a stretch to believe that the upcoming Ant-Man film will, at least, reference these events.

Plus, fans must keep an eye out too for signs that lead back to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel’s end credits scenes. There’s a chance that the Ten Rings and Kamala Khan’s bangles originate from the Quantum Realm and they can somehow link to the MCU film as part of a larger storyline that leads to Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

3. Cassie Lang will become a superhero

The first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer saw Cassie Lang find a way to connect to the Quantum Realm via a device she reportedly created. As the trailers show, she’s going to join her dad, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne when they’re dragged down to the alternate dimension.

This development will be the catalyst that gives Cassie her own abilities throughout the course of Quantumania, which can be seen in the trailer when she grows in size. With this possibility growing more by the day, there’s going to be a good chance Cassie will either become Stature or Stinger, two superhero identities she has taken in the comics. And if it leads to that, there’s even a bigger chance that the Young Avengers will assemble soon, given that she’s one of the team’s most prominent members.

2. No major protagonist will die

The first Quantumania trailer ended with Ant-Man saying he doesn’t need to win against Kang. He just needs both of them to lose as the pair slug it out. This is a scene that may forebode something will happen to the diminutive Avenger at the end of the film. But even with that kind of possibility looming over the horizon, there’s still a chance Scott Lang will live to see another day.

Instead of riding off into the sunset, both Ant-Man and the Wasp might try to trap Kang within the Quantum Realm to prevent him from conquering the Multiverse. Although the coming of Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars already means that he’s going to escape and invade every known reality, there’s still a chance of both Ant-Man and the Wasp staying alive. This possibility will prove to be useful for the end of the Multiverse Saga as both superheroes can be crucial to defeating Kang in the end. In any case, there’s really no reason for either Scott or Hope to bite the bullet in this film.

1. Kang is going to rule

Without a doubt, Thanos is Marvel’s best and most memorable villain. After three phases of projects to build him up, the payoff in Infinity War and Endgame gave more than enough reason to root for the Mad Titan. That’s why stepping into his shoes is going to take a lot from Kang, the MCU’s next big bad guy after Thanos.

Fortunately, Jonathan Majors is shaping up to be a credible actor to bring Kang to where Thanos has been. His recent performance as He Who Remains, plus the short glimpses from the Ant-Man trailers, show that he is more than capable to become Marvel’s primary antagonist for the Multiverse Saga. And if he exceeds expectations more in the coming days, fans can expect Kang to conquer, not just the Quantum Realm, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole too.

All of these predictions will be answered in a few days when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits cinemas all over the world. Until then, keep an eye out for those last-minute updates and spoilers to preserve your viewing experience soon.