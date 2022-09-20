5 details you definitely missed in House of the Dragon Episode 5

This week’s episode of House of the Dragon certainly had a lot more talking in it. Even if that’s the case, there’s really no shortage of conflict and tension in this installment. Along with all the drama, fans of the franchise are spoiled with awesome details and fun trivia. We take a look at the best House of the Dragon episode 5 easter eggs and what they mean for the future of the series.

House of the Dragon episode 5 easter eggs

5. Rhea Royce

In the span of four episodes, House of the Dragon fans have already heard about Rhea Royce straight from her husband’s mouth. At the start of this particular installment, we finally see the lady Daemon dubbed the Bronze Bitch during the start. Unfortunately, her stay on the show is really short and cut abruptly by the Rogue Prince. Seemingly tired of Lady Rhea, Daemon caused the horse she was riding to throw her off, leading him to kill his injured wife.

So this is Rhea Royce, the woman Daemon hates so much…#HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/nbDfpPWsAw — Corlys Velaryon is black deal with it (@conquerorscrown) September 15, 2022

In the source material, George R.R. Martin said Rhea fell off her horse while on a hawking trip and didn’t die until nine days later. It would seem that the showrunners took liberty with Rhea’s death to make it more dramatic to the overall character progression of Prince Daemon.

4. Meleys

Just as House Velaryon was making its way to King’s Landing in full force, two dragons can be seen flying in the skies as a significant number of ships are seen following. Fans have seen the grey Seasmoke during the War of the Stepstones as Laenor Velaryon rode him to victory. The red one, however, is one we have never seen before.

Rhaenys and her Dragon Meleys with her son Laenor on his Dragon Seasmoke arriving in King’s Landing #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/8xz9skXG4R — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 19, 2022

Although there was no closer shot of the scene, it was Rhaenys Targaryen riding Melys, the red dragon flying with Seasmoke. Nicknamed the Red Queen, this particular dragon is different from Caraxes’ long and lanky body as it is heftier. Furthermore, it’s interesting to note that while Rhaenys and Laenor have dragons at this point, since both bear the Targaryen blood, Laena still doesn’t possess one. Of course, the episode 6 trailer suggests that she too will ride one after a lengthy jump in the timeline.

3. Maester Orwyle

After travelling to the Driftmark, Viserys Targaryen collapses just as he returned to King’s Landing. He is rushed to his quarters where two maesters attend to him – Grand Maester Mellos and Maester Orwyle. The former and more senior of the two wishes to use leeches and maggots to relieve the king of his pain while the latter bats for the use of herbal poultices to help Viserys.

For real, remember Maester Orwyle, the guy who was suggesting using medicine rather than leeches. He becomes important later — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) September 19, 2022

Although this is among the House of the Dragon episode 5 things you missed, Maester Orwyle’s part in House of the Dragon is going to be more important. According to Fire and Blood, Mellos dies and the Grand Citadel names Orwyle as his successor. The book further states that his potions were more effective than Mellos’ preferred method of leeching Viserys. The episode’s mention of herbal poultices alludes to his future as Grand Maester and his breakthrough in treating the king.

2. The Queen in Green

During the start of the royal celebrations, in honor of Rhaenyra and Laenor’s impending wedding, almost all of the prominent houses of Westeros are in attendance. As everyone has settled in, Viserys starts his speech about the union, not just of her daughter to Corlys’ son, but that of House Targaryen and House Velaryon. But right in the middle of it all, the doors open, and Queen Alicent Hightower enters.

Alicent Hightower making her grand entrance in the middle of King Viserys’ speech wearing the Green Dress #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Qm3bo6fHm9 — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 19, 2022

As the queen walks past the crowd, Ser Larys Strong says to his brother that House Hightower changes the color of their lighthouse lamp in Oldtown to green as a call to their bannermen to war. The decision to wear a bright shade of green is a signal to everyone that the queen is joining the fray for the Iron Throne, one in which she is battling for Aegon, her son, to be named heir instead of Rhaenyra.

1. Ser Harwin Strong

Just as Rhaenyra and Laenor are having fun with the royal celebration of their upcoming wedding, they find themselves dancing with different partners. Of course, Laenor is often seen with Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, his sworn protector and secret lover. For her part, Rhaenyra dances with Ser Harwin Strong just before Daemon arrives and speaks to her.

i think it's interesting that the pairings and dances in episode 5 mirror the relationships to come in the future. #HouseOfTheDragon Rhaenyra and her husband Laenor, followed by her boyfriend Harwin, then Daemon and his 2nd wife Laena, ending with Daemon and Rhaenyra together. pic.twitter.com/RZ9fKJIJ7C — emily | house of the dragon era (@IaszIos) September 20, 2022

In previous episodes, Harwin is the same man who saw a bloodied Rhaenyra return to the Kingswood and spotted the princess during his escape to King’s Landing with Daemon. In this installment, we see him dancing with Rhaenyra.

There is a reason why someone like Ser Harwin is always seen with the princess. In the books, Rhaenyra’s children all have brown hair, even though he and Laenor possess white hair borne of their shared Valyrian ancestry. It is rumored that Ser Harwin Strong fathered these children, causing Alicent’s faction in the court to question the princess’ claim to the Iron Throne. This is one of the elements that will kick off the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war within House Targaryen that starts at the death of Viserys.