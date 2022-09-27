5 details you likely missed from House of the Dragon episode 6

With a 10-year time jump since the last installment, House of the Dragon inches closer to the Targaryens’ eventual ruin in the recent episode. But as the seeds toward that conflict are being watered, fans get to see more of the world George R. R. Martin built hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones unfolded. Thanks to a good number of hidden details and fun trivia, this part of Westerosi history is even made richer for those who follow the series. We take a look at the best House of the Dragon episode 6 easter eggs. Take note too because there’ll be potential spoilers for the upcoming installments of the HBO hit series.

5 House of the Dragon episode 6 easter eggs

5. Helaena Targaryen’s foreboding remark about his brother

Right after he was bullied by Aegon and Jacerys Velaryon for not having a dragon, Aemond runs to Alicent Hightower to complain about the pair’s bullying. For her part, the queen comforted his second son by saying he will have one soon. While this is happening, Helaena strangely remarks that he’ll have to close an eye.

did everyone pick up on helaena saying “he’ll have to close an eye” in response to alicent saying aemond will have a dragon one day very sneaky writers i love it#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/WtdPpAI7eZ — Kayla 🐲 (@CaraxesOwner) September 26, 2022

In Fire & Blood, the Aemond lost an eye when Lucerys slashed it with a dagger. The former was caught trying to bond with Vhagar by Joffrey and the young Velaryon tried to stop him. A fight ensued between the sons of Rhaenyra and Alicent and Aemond lost one of his eyes in the process. But the loss was somehow mitigated when he managed to bond with Vhagar and finally obtained a dragon of his own.

Apart from this incident, Helaena’s remark can also potentially mean that he has a gift few in Westeros possess. It’s not known yet whether she has the greensight, much like what Jojen Reed and Bran Stark had in Game of Thrones, or she’s a dreamer like Daena Targaryen, the same individual who foresaw the Doom of Valyria. In any case, Helaena is one character worth keeping an eye on in future episodes.

4. Aegon Targaryen and Tommen Baratheon share the same room

After learning of how Aemond was treated, Alicent storms into Aegon’s room and catches his son pleasuring himself while standing on the window sill. The queen then reminds him that Rhaenyra’s sons will forfeit his life if they ascend the Iron Throne in the future, a thought that Aegon didn’t take seriously at first.

But apart from this tense confrontation, an obscure detail ties this particular space to one location in Game of Thrones. Aegon’s room, so it seems, is the same one Tommen Baratheon uses. The window sill he stands on is also the same one the son of Cersei Lannister jumped from to commit suicide.

3. Vhagar

After five episodes, Vhagar finally makes his full appearance in this week’s installment of House of the Dragon. Touted as the largest in Westeros at this point, we see Laena Velaryon riding the creature along with Daemon Targaryen and Caraxes out in the open skies of Pentos.

#Vhagar makes her debut tonight in #HouseOfTheDragon The biggest dragon in Westeros pic.twitter.com/tNaVM8FK9r — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 25, 2022

As it stands, Vhagar was born on Dragonstone and ridden by Visenya Targaryen, the sister-wife of Aegon the Conqueror. Before Laena bonded with her, she was last ridden by Prince Baelon Targaryen, the father of Viserys and Daemon. Her appearance in this episode signals Vhagar’s involvement in the upcoming Dance of the Dragons and the disastrous future that lies ahead for House Targaryen.

2. Ser Harwin’s last words

At some point during House of the Dragon episode 6, Ser Harwin Strong was admonished for beating Ser Criston Cole, a member of the Kingsguard, for insinuating that Rhaenyra’s sons were his. As a result, Lyonel Strong, the Hand of the King and his father, lashed out at him for bringing more attention to the nasty rumors circling him and the princess. As punishment, Harwin is sent back to Harrenhal, the seat of House Strong during that time, with his father accompanying him.

Ser Harwin Strong says to Rhaenyra, “I will be a stranger when we meet again.” In the Westerosi religion of the ‘New Gods’ the ‘Stranger’ is the God that represents Death. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/aBTmVL3nsk — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 26, 2022

Before he leaves, Harwin bids Rhaenyra and her sons farewell. He tells the princess’ newborn, Joffrey, that he will be a stranger the next time they meet, presumably when he grows up. Not too long after, Harwin and Lyonel are burned alive by prisoners Larys Strong hired to kill them.

Harwin’s last message to Joffrey Velaryon bears more weight now since the Stranger is the deity most associated with death among the seven new gods. In telling his rumored son that he will be a stranger implies that his death is coming soon. True enough, the passing of Ser Harwin Strong became a reality before the episode ended.

1. The death of Laena Velaryon

During the time jump, fans discover that Daemon has wed Laena, daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen. They’re now in Pentos, one of the Free Cities of Essos, and are living with their twin daughters, Rhaena and Baela. Furthermore, Laena has found Vhagar and claimed the dragon as her own.

Laena Velaryon, you were too good for this world. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/MjUTgwZIu8 — Ashaya 🌈 (@MeereeneseKnot) September 26, 2022

Unfortunately, Laena didn’t have much time at all due to experiencing complications with her third pregnancy. Instead of dying slowly, she chose to endure the pain and walked straight to Vhagar. It was at this point when Daemon’s wife ordered the dragon to burn her alive, instead of dying a mundane death.

In the books, Laena attempts to ride Vhagar after her aborted pregnancy. She dies along the way, failing to live up to her promise to die riding a dragon. Her death causes Daemon and Rhaenyra to grow closer as the former returns to Westeros and helps the latter’s faction in the Dance of the Dragons.

Of course, these five are just the tip of the iceberg. Expect these House of the Dragon easter eggs to pile up before the first season ends. In any case, it’s best to keep your eyes peeled for this hit series.