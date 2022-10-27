5 players Lakers need ASAP to fix 3-point shooting slump

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the 2022-23 NBA season 0-4. The franchise seems to be in shambles, and there doesn’t seem to be many players on the current roster who can fix it. One of (if not) the biggest problems for LA is the team’s 3-point shooting. Through four games, the team is shooting a horrific 22.3% from behind the arc. Only bench players Austin Reaves (50%) and Matt Ryan (40%) are shooting over 26%, and that’s on just 18 total long-distance shots. The numbers for the Lakers’ starting five — LeBron James (25.7%), Anthony Davis (18.2%), Patrick Beverley (18.8%), Lonnie Walker (17.4%, and Russell Westbrook (8.3%) — are absolutely terrible. To fix the Lakers’ shooting woes, general manager Rob Pelinka needs to find some shooting outside of the organization somewhere, whether it is via free agency or by bringing in one of the current Lakers’ trade targets. Here are the four players the Lakers need ASAP to fix their 3-point shooting slump.

Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, San Antonio Spurs

One of the top Lakers trade targets this season is San Antonio Spurs wing Josh Richardson. The Spurs are in full rebuild/tank mode (despite having a better record than the Lakers so far at 3-2), and should be willing to trade almost anyone on the roster.

The eight-year NBA veteran has made 12 of his 24 3-pointers (48%) so far this season and is a 36.7% distance shooter in his career. Richardson’s numbers last season were excellent, too, shooting 41.5% from behind the arc in 2021-22.

A Josh Richardson trade could be extra beneficial for the Lakers, as it could also net them veteran forward Doug McDermott. The 30-year-old has made 50% of his 22 3’s this season, and his defensive deficiencies won’t be as apparent on the Lakers while playing with players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Patrick Beverley.

The trade would likely be for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers’ last two first-round picks, but it would be worth it for the answer to the Lakers’ shooting woes.

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets

Another player that is out there as a potential Lakers trade target is Hornets point guard Terry Rozier. The 28-year-old guard can play on or off the ball and can shoot it from deep. This season, he’s 6-of-15 (40%) from deep and has shot 37.6% in his career.

The perfect deal for Rozier includes Westbrook and the Lakers’ picks in a three-team deal with the Detroit Pistons. In that scenario, the 2022-23 Lakers would also add Alec Burks from the Pistons, who is a 38% career 3-point shooter. Rozier would slot right in for Westbrook and improve on his current 3-point shooting numbers by at least 30%.

If you’re sensing a common theme here, you’d be right. Nearly all the Lakers’ options to improve the team’s 3-point shooting not only involve bringing in a shooter, but getting rid of Westbrook as well.

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Option No. 3 to solve the Lakers’ shooting slump is making a deal with the Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

These two have been Lakers trade targets since the offseason, but reports have revealed that LA has been unwilling to add their two first-rounders to Westbrook to get the deal done.

Now that the team is shooting under 25% from deep on the season, though, Pelinka may be more willing to pull the trigger.

Hield is one of the best 3-point specialists in the NBA today, hitting 39.8% of his shots behind the arc in his career. He’s also off to a hot start this season, going 19-of-45 for a 42.2% success rate.

Turner is 0-of-4 from deep this season, but he would help the Lakers in other ways. That said, he’s shot over 33% from 3-point range in all but his rookie year, taking 4.2 3-pointers per game the last four seasons.

Carmelo Anthony, NBA free agent

If for some odd reason, the Lakers aren’t willing to add their two first-rounders to Westbrook right now to bring in some 3-point help yet, there are options outside of Lakers trade targets. And one is a very familiar face.

Ten-time NBA All-Star and 2021-22 Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is still out there on the free-agent market. Anthony shot 37.5% from deep last season in LA on 5.8 3-pointers per game and has made 3’s at a 35.5% clip throughout his career. He’s also shot over his career average in five of the last six seasons as he’s transitioned from NBA superstar to an off-the-bench instant offense guy later in his career.

Anthony hasn’t played over 26 minutes per game since the 2019-20 season, so he’s not the 30-minutes plus sharpshooter that the Lakers need long-term this season. However, even at 38, Melo can still pump them in from 22 feet and beyond.

This is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Lakers that could get their 3-point shooting back on track for now. That’s why Pelinka should sign Carmelo Anthony yesterday.