The Minnesota Vikings were the top team in the NFC North, clinching the division with weeks to go and finishing the regular season with a 13-4 record.

It was a successful year in many ways for first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, but it was also a strange one. While the Vikings boasted one of the most exciting offensive teams in the NFL, their defensive performance was shameful.

The Vikings ranked 31st in yardage allowed and 30th in points allowed, and they found themselves on the wrong side of decisive losses to the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. They also lost the Wild Card playoff game to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium largely because the defense was unable to contain New York quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Vikings have already fired last year’s defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and replaced him with Brian Flores. While that move should have a positive impact, the play of the Vikings defense was largely the responsibility of the players.

They need to rebuild the defense and they should have an opportunity to do so during the free-agent signing period.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has salary-cap issues to contend with as the Vikings are currently $21 million over the cap. If he can manage the cap successfully, here’s a look at 5 free agents he should consider. Note that 4 of them are on the defensive side of the ball.

DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

The Vikings need plenty of help on the defensive line, and Hargrave could give them a huge boost.

He has been a prime performer for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and he has combined for 18.5 sacks in the past two seasons. He is a relentless worker who is going to leave it all on the field on every play, and that’s just what the Vikings need.

Hargrave can set an example for the team in that area. While they have big-name stars in Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith, they did not get a consistent effort from their stars.

The 30-year-old Hargrave finished the 2022 regular season with 60 tackles, 11.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He also batted down 2 passes, forced 1 fumble and recovered 2 more.

LB Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals

The 26-year-old Pratt has enjoyed 4 fine seasons with the Bengals, and the last 2 have been excellent. He is coming off a season with 99 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.

Pratt is an excellent tackler and he also does a notable job in coverage. He defensed 10 passes and had 2 interceptions, and that versatility would make him a solid addition to the Minnesota defense.

While his sack total is not impressive, he understands what it takes to blitz and he can pressure the quarterback. It would not be a shock to see his quarterback pressures turn into additional sacks next season.

CB Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 26-year-old Dean would be a tremendous addition for the Vikings because the secondary has been a weak point for multiple seasons.

Injuries played a key role in diminishing Minnesota’s coverage skills in the last 3 seasons, and the Vikings can’t count on aging veteran Patrick Peterson as any more than a support piece at this point in his career.

Dean is coming off a solid season with the Bucs, as he had 57 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. He was credited with 8 passes defensed and he also had 2 interceptions. Dean has graded out higher than all but two cornerbacks for his performance in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

DT Daron Payne, Washington Commanders

Payne is simply a beast who can defeat the double team and create havoc for opposing offensive linemen on a consistent basis.

The 25-year-old Payne is one of the best in the league at his position, and he is coming off the best season of his career. Payne had 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2022, and he has also been extremely dependable. He has played and started in every Washington game the past 3 seasons.

Payne has a chance to become a superstar in the middle of the defensive line for any team that signs him.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns

The Vikings have been playing with fire the last 3 seasons, as they do not have a competent backup quarterback on their roster.

Starter Kirk Cousins has been able to avoid injuries throughout his career, but he is in the line of fire every week and the odds are likely against him at one point or another.

Brissett would seem to be the ideal backup quarterback. He has played successfully with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns, and he has made 48 starts in his 7-year career.

He made 11 of those starts last year with the Browns before Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension. Brissett completed 64 percent of his passes and had a 12-6 TD-interception ratio.