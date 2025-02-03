Before the closing hours of Feb. 1, 2025, a Luka Doncic trade seemed impossible. As one of the best players in the NBA at only age 25, it was widely assumed that the star point guard was untradeable, and fans believed that the Dallas Mavericks would laugh in the face of any general manager trying to trade for him. Then, out of nowhere, the Mavericks traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that brought Anthony Davis into the fold.

It was one of the biggest and most shocking trades in league history, and fans still have no clue what to think. Now, it seems like anything is possible, and no one is off-limits when it comes to NBA trades. The 2025 NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 6, 2025. So, are there any more superstar trades right around the corner?

LeBron James doesn't stick around with Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers acquire: LeBron James, Bronny James, Cam Reddish

Golden State Warriors acquire: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, two first-round picks

As of now, it seems like the Lakers plan to team LeBron James and Luka Doncic up and make a run at the NBA Finals in the last year or two before James retires. However, anything seems possible now. The Lakers clearly had their eyes on the future when they traded for Doncic, considering he is only 25 and Davis is 31 years old.

Perhaps the team will look into trades involving James that better sets itself up for a future during a time down the road when Doncic is the clear leader of the team. This makes particular sense when you consider that both Doncic and James are jumbo facilitators who have somewhat overlapping skill sets.

There are a few trades involving James that could make sense. Big market popular teams clearly have an edge, though, considering there are a number of teams who had more to offer for Doncic's services than the Lakers did. That makes us believe that the Golden State Warriors might be James' most likely landing spot.

Fans have long dreamed of a LeBron James-Stephen Curry pairing, considering they are two of the best players ever and have a long-standing rivalry. They'd also work great on the court together, and it is well-known that the Warriors have been looking for a trade that could extend their championship window before Curry retires.

An Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga-centered deal might be enough to get it done. This would serve as a last hurrah for two legends, and it is something that the fans certainly want to see. The Lakers, meanwhile, get some solid rotation pieces while significantly improving their long-term outlook.

Victor Wembanyama gets a star point guard

Sacramento Kings acquire: Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Blake Wesley, three first-round picks, three second-round picks

San Antonio Spurs acquire: De'Aaron Fox

Before Luka Doncic was traded, it seemed like De'Aaron Fox would likely be the best player moved ahead of the trade deadline. The Sacramento Kings are open to moving their star point guard, and he has most frequently been linked to the San Antonio Spurs. Chris Paul has significantly improved the Spurs' offense due to his steady presence at the point guard position, but he is only a band-aid for the Spurs' biggest weakness.

Paul is 39 years old and on an expiring deal, so it just makes too much sense for the Spurs to go out and get De'Aaron Fox. That is why we listed this trade among the trades that each NBA team should make. Fox, who is only 27 years old, excels in transition and he is a capable shooter, too. Fox has even developed into one of the most clutch players in the league right now.

Defenses would have a hard time slowing him down when paired with Victor Wembanyama. Fox is arguably the fastest player in the NBA, while Wembanyama is already looking like a future MVP. The Kings will likely demand one of Stephon Castle or Devin Vassell in a trade for Fox, but the Spurs have a surplus of draft picks and might be able to take advantage of the Kings' desperation to get a deal done.

The Jimmy Butler saga finally ends

Miami Heat acquire: Bradley Beal, two first-round picks (from Phoenix)

Phoenix Suns acquire: Jimmy Butler, second-round pick swap (from Detroit)

Detroit Pistons acquire: Josh Richardson, second-round (from Phoenix), second-round pick (from Miami)

While the Luka Doncic trade overtook all trade deadline dialogue, before then, Jimmy Butler was the name in the news for weeks. Butler has requested a trade out of Miami, and considering the Heat have now suspended him three times, a trade seems inevitable.

There have been a number of teams linked to Butler, including the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Houston Rockets. We still think the Phoenix Suns are a realistic destination, though, despite reports suggestion a Butler-for-Bradley Beal trade has stalled between the two sides.

After all, this is an article about superstars involved in trades, and two superstars is certainly better than one. Beal and Butler are both past their primes, but they could seemingly both benefit from a change of scenery. Injuries have limited Beal's success during his time with the Suns, and he was recently moved to a bench role. The shooting guard has a no-trade clause, but if he'd be willing to void it, he'd be one of the few realistic trade targets who would be comparable in talent to what the Heat would lose in Butler.

It'll take some draft picks to get a deal done (which the Suns acquired in another trade with the Utah Jazz), but if the Heat still want to try and win now, then adding Beal makes sense. For the Suns, Butler would provide more defense, playmaking, and dirty work, all of which the team desperately needs.

A recent MVP is flipped for picks

Philadelphia 76ers acquire: Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng, two first-round picks, two second-round picks

Oklahoma City Thunder acquire: Joel Embiid

Luka Doncic is a perennial MVP candidate who was traded after missing time due to injury this year. Joel Embiid has actually won the MVP award before, and the Philadelphia 76ers may eventually grow tired of him spending so much time on the bench. Embiid can't be traded until the offseason, so he isn't an NBA trade deadline candidate, but he still might end up being the next big name to be moved.

Embiid has missed nearly 50% of his games since being drafted, but there is no denying the talent. It is hard to know what his trade value would be, considering the injuries, but the Oklahoma City Thunder can outbid any team in the NBA. They have a surplus of tradable assets, including 13 future first-round picks and a number of young players who will have a tough time cracking the rotation over the coming years.

The Thunder seem unlikely to make a big move ahead of this year's trade deadline, but Embiid can't be traded now anyway. A blockbuster deal that lands a star in Oklahoma City is coming at some point, though, and there won't be a better talent available than Joel Embiid if the 76ers decide to trade him. The Thunder would obviously have to worry about his health, but they've got tons of depth to play when he is out, and they'd be nearly impossible to stop when he is healthy. For the Thunder, Embiid could be worth the gamble.

Kevin Durant is on the move again

Phoenix Suns acquire: Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams, two first-round picks, three second-round picks

Houston Rockets acquire: Kevin Durant

At this point in his career, Kevin Durant is no stranger to being the centerpiece of trades. The Suns seem to be committed to Devin Booker and Durant as a duo as of now, but Durant trades have materialized in the blink of an eye in the past. At only two games above .500 and in eighth place in the Western Conference, it is fair to say the Suns are struggling.

Their ball-dominant big three of Booker, Durant, and Bradley Beal just hasn't worked out as expected. Booker is a lifelong Sun, so he'd be tough to trade, and Beal doesn't have a lot of trade value due to his bad contract. That could mean that it is Durant who ends up being traded again.

Durant's incredible shooting at nearly 7-feet tall means he can fit on any team in the NBA. He'd be particularly good with the Houston Rockets, though. The Rockets are an up-and-coming team that might only be a piece away from getting over the hump. Plus, their biggest need just so happens to be shooting.

Houston has the draft capital and young players to entice Phoenix. The Suns desperately need to replenish draft capital, and Jabari Smith Jr. and Cam Whitmore could be stars in the next era of Phoenix basketball. The Rockets, meanwhile, would add a legitimate 1A option for a championship push, and they wouldn't even have to get rid of Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, or Jalen Green.