Tekken 8 is getting closer and closer to getting released and it seems that it will be loaded with a lot of brand new features compared to the previous installment, Tekken 7. Currently, Bandai Namco has been promoting this new installment through releasing gameplay trailers of different characters that are set to appear in Tekken 8. While the current roster of characters that will be in Tekken 8 is not yet complete, the partial roster has been revealed and these include most of the veteran characters that have been a mainstay in the Tekken franchise.

With Tekken 8 being quite close to its release date, there are many that are looking back at the time of Tekken 7 and have been reminiscing about its glory days. While there are many features and characters that fans want to have back in Tekken 8, there are also some practices that were done and are being done in Tekken 7 that fans want to do without. Tekken 7 has been a great game during its time. Despite this, it is not without its faults. As such, we are here to join the nostalgia trip and look back with the fans. While there are a lot of good memories to be found, we are going to do something a little different. We are going to look back and talk about which features and things they should leave behind in Tekken 7 as having these in Tekken 8 could spoil the fun for some people. With that said, let’s get into it.

Tekken 7 Online Multiplayer Netcode

To put it straight up, the current online multiplayer netcode of Tekken 7 is garbage. During the time before the pandemic, not much thought was given to the online multiplayer netcode as most of the tournaments and events were held offline. However, this all changed when the pandemic hit and all of those were moved to the online platform. During that time, people noticed how the online multiplayer netcode was giving people an advantage if the opponent had slower internet. It also messed a lot with the frame data of characters as it added frames to some moves for characters. This meant that the game would change completely and would put a lot of players at a disadvantage and their opponents at an advantage.

With this, there were a lot more calls for Bandai Namco to try and implement rollback netcode which would not only improve the multiplayer netcode, but also make things fair when playing online. Rollback netcode is a type of netcode that is currently implemented into the newer fighting games that have been released. This type of netcode is more effective and efficient than that of the previous netcode as it lets players play on a fair playing field despite one or the other experiencing a slow connection. It also assures that the frame data remain consistent even when playing on the online platform.

During the life of Tekken 7, there were numerous calls for implementing rollback netcode and replacing the currently faulty netcode especially during the pandemic. Despite the numerous petitions, these fell on deaf ears as Bandai Namco felt that implementing this was more of a fad thing than something that would actually greatly improve the online experience. However, with their main rival fighting game, Street Fighter 6 implementing rollback netcode, many are hoping that Tekken 8 would do the same when it arrives.

Microtransactions for Quality of Life Features

In the modern era, as sad as it is, it is rare to see video games without microtransactions. Fighting games are no exception as they have also integrated this business model with their games. Typically, these microtransactions would usually only cover aesthetic items such as outfits and other decorative items. However, in Tekken 7, Bandai Namco did the unthinkable and put a much needed quality of life feature behind a paywall. This feature is the real time frame rate data that shows players their advantage and disadvantage in terms of frame data. In fighting games like Tekken 7, this is a much needed feature as it lets players know which moves to use in certain situations. Hiding this feature behind a paywall felt like Bandai Namco were trying to really milk the players. As such, because of these actions, there was a lot of backlash towards this model of microtransactions.

With Tekken 8 over the horizon, many are hoping that Bandai Namco have heard the voices of the players and their wishes that quality of life features such as frame rate data are put into the game by default. This is because implementing this feature from the get go has no drawbacks and putting a price on it simply does not make sense considering how core of a gameplay mechanic it is in Tekken.

Guest Characters in Tekken

In the modern era of fighting games, it is not uncommon to see collaborations between fighting games where they exchange characters. Usually, this is done so that the character roster will have fresh new characters with new mechanics that players can play or play against.

In Tekken 7, several guest characters such as Geese, Akuma, Noctis and Negan were added to the game and each one had a very unique way of fighting. As much as a lot of players enjoyed playing with these characters, a lot of other players found that some of these characters were particularly unhealthy for the game. This is especially true for the characters that came from 2D fighting games. This is because these 2D characters had the potential to completely annihilate the opponent when they commit mistakes. A lot of players felt that this was unfair as it did not give a chance to the opposing player to stage a comeback. Due to these complaints, a lot of nerfs were handed out to these 2D characters to make them more challenging to use as well as to balance their damage. It even got to a point that the maximum HP was increased just so they wouldn’t completely melt the opponent. Despite these numerous adjustments, the 2D characters were still infamous with how high damaging their combos are. Because of that, a lot of the players came to the conclusion that these guest characters simply do not belong in Tekken as they seem to bend a lot of the fundamental rules of the game.

With Tekken 8, many are hoping that there will be no guest characters as importing them to the Tekken environment has a possibility of destroying the metagame. However, even if Bandai Namco does decide to put new guest characters in, many are hoping that these guest characters will adapt to the rules of Tekken and not make it hell to play against them.

Too Much Combo Damage

Combo damage has always been a fickle topic in the Tekken series as this brings about a lot of heated discussions. There are some that believe that being punished with a combo after committing a mistake is too much while on the other side, there are those that believe it is a gameplay mechanic unique to Tekken. TYpically, these two sides of the argument do have their points. However, when it comes to the damage of combos in Tekken 7, it is usually unanimously agreed upon that the damage is sometimes just too much. While the actual characters from Tekken 7 had respectable combo damage, the biggest offenders of this were the guest characters who would just straight up decimate anyone that gives them an advantage.

With Tekken 8 gameplay trailers coming out left and right, it seems that this issue has been addressed as the combo damage from the Tekken 8 characters revealed so far seem to deal a balanced amount of damage. However, it remains to be seen if Tekken 8 will have guest characters and if their combo damage will also break the game just like in Tekken 7.

Boring Story

While the story mode is usually an afterthought in fighting games, the Tekken series has always had such an entertaining and over the top story. However, in Tekken 7, many were left disappointed after seeing that the entire story is just simply Heihachi sitting down and telling a story. Many felt that this was a departure from the wild style Tekken always had.

With Tekken 8 being the climax of the current story, many are hoping that the story mode either be reverted to the arcade style the Tekken series has always had or revamp it such that it will carry the heart of the Tekken series.