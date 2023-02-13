Even with all the controversies, The Flash still manages to put out an awesome trailer during the Super Bowl that promises to deliver the story DC fans truly deserve. After all the uncertainty over at DC lately, the potential of Ezra Miller’s upcoming film can build up hype for the cinematic universe. Along with that hope, of course, are several easter eggs that hide beneath the surface of this trailer. We take a look at the best of them and what they truly mean.

6 best The Flash trailer easter eggs you must know

6. Flashpoint

At the start of The Flash trailer, we see Miller’s Barry Allen reconnecting with his deceased mother while meeting an alternate version of himself. Back in Justice League, we learn that Barry’s father was convicted for the death of his wife at his hands years ago. Even with a new actor playing Henry Allen, it would seem that the same story will carry over here in The Flash.

This premise, which would lead to a different reality forming, is the very same in Flashpoint, a DC comic book crossover event in 2011. In that story, Barry goes back in time to save his mother and unwittingly creates a reality where Aquaman and Wonder Woman are at war, Thomas Wayne is the Batman, and Kal-El is imprisoned by the government. The Flash movie is taking the basic concept of this event and adapting it for the big screen to better suit the continuity of the DCEU and most of the projects that came before it.

5. Flash Ring

In his appearances before, Barry Allen can be briefly seen with a ring bearing the Flash’s symbol on it. The latest trailer for the upcoming Ezra Miller movie gives a more detailed look at the accessory, which finally mimics its original purpose in the comics.

As can be seen in the trailer, the Flash Ring opens up before moving on to the next scene. The purpose of this ring is to contain the Flash’s costume in times of need or act as a safe space to keep it for the superhero. It’s not yet known which of the two Barry Allens will actually use the ring in the movie. What’s certain, though, is that fans of the DC comic book will be happy with this inclusion in the film.

4. Ben Affleck’s Batman

After several scenes showing Barry reconnecting with his mother and experiencing what seemed to be a new reality, we get a familiar voice questioning him if the superhero is doing the right thing. Ben Affleck then comes out and warns Barry that he could end up destroying everything. This appearance by the DCEU’s Batman is also enhanced with several shots of him on a bike racing through the streets. It seems that Batfleck will play a particular part in The Flash’s first act, right before Barry ends up changing the timeline. It still remains to be seen whether Affleck will appear in the middle or end of the film.

3. General Zod

Once Barry has discovered his actions changed the timeline by eliminating metahumans from the equation, a familiar villain comes out to invade earth. Since Superman is not present in this timeline, it only makes sense for Michael Shannon’s General Zod to reappear as a Kryptonian conqueror bent on making the planet kneel before him. Taking the other story elements of The Flash trailer and it would seem the alien is going to be the big villain in this film and the reason why Barry must revert the timeline back to its original state.

2. Supergirl

In the Flashpoint DC crossover event, it’s revealed that the United States government captured a baby Kal-El when his rocket pod crashed in the timeline Barry Allen created. This led to the whole world not knowing Superman or being saved by its greatest hero, causing much of the universe fans know to be massively changed. In The Flash trailer, this plot twist replaces Kal-El with his cousin, Kara Zor-El, or more popularly known as Supergirl.

We see from the trailer how Barry and Batman penetrate a guarded facility to rescue Kara and nurse her back inside Wayne Manor later on.

1. Michael Keaton’s Batman

With the new timeline lacking the firepower to fight against Zod, both versions of Barry Allen must turn to a figure almost everyone didn’t expect to come back – Michael Keaton’s Batman. In the comics, this character was meant for Thomas Wayne’s Dark Knight and was supposed to help Flash change the timeline back. Here in the movie, the brains behind DC back then decided to bring Keaton back to his iconic role.

Now older, Keaton’s Batman looks wearier, but still a force to be reckoned with. Both Barry Allens will seek him out to even the odds against Zod by helping the pair free Kara. Also, fans can expect some sort of explanation on how he has reached that point in his story, as well as how much of a fighting machine he can still be at that age.

There are still a couple of months left before The Flash comes out in theaters in June. Until then, DC fans can expect tons of easter eggs and cool updates about this movie along the way.