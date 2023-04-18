Whether looking for the best basketball for mid-season indoor practice, games, training, or something you can take outdoors for the sunshine during spring and summertime, finding the right choice is imperative for elevating your game. Nobody wants to get to the court only to realize the ball they brought doesn’t bounce well, is too slick, the wrong size, or feels off.

So, to help you avoid making a mistake like that, we researched and compiled a list of the seven best indoor/outdoor basketballs to buy in 2023.

Things to be aware of when shopping

Here are a couple of the main differences you will come across when basketball shopping:

Basketball size – One of the main things you want to pay attention to when shopping for a basketball is to select the appropriate size. A men’s ball is 29.5”, a woman’s ball is 28.5”, and there are two youth sizes, 27.5” and 25.5”.

Basketball color – Basketballs can come in a variety of colors. Generally, most basketballs will be in the signature burnt orange colorway, yet you can find custom options from blacked-out, all solid colors, striped, and so on. Most leagues will require a burnt orange color.

Basketball material – This will be a significant factor in choosing a basketball. Most indoor basketballs will be leather, which will also be on the pricier side. A synthetic material ball is best for the outdoors and does not require a break-in period like most leather balls need.

Counterfeits – Yes, this is a thing, especially on the International scene with fakes claiming to be FIBA certified. Make sure to research if you purchase an “officially licensed” ball specific to certain associations.

Wilson NBA Authentic Series Indoor/Outdoor

Buy Here: $39.99

The Wilson NBA Authentic Series basketball is one of the best options for a durable yet affordable ball for indoor and outdoor use Wilson is the official basketball of the NBA, and this version features a microfiber grip, soft yet durable. The perfect bounce with an air retention lining ensures your ball stays inflated longer.

Spalding NeverFlat Elite Indoor/Outdoor Basketball

Buy Here: $35.99

Another excellent option for those looking for a versatile basketball to be used both on the hardwood floors or on the concrete park courts, this option from Spalding has everything you need—affordability and a composite material cover that lasts long while providing the perfect grip. You will need help finding a better dual-purpose ball.

Molten GG7X Official International Competition Game Ball – Indoors/Outdoors

Buy Here: $119.99

Ready to take your game to the International stage? Then you must be prepared and make sure you pick up the official game ball of International play, which is fully certified by FIBA (International Basketball Federation) — the Molten GG7X. Authenticity guaranteed to avoid counterfeit replicants (which is a thing among International official game balls, apparently), this ball features a premium leather composite that is soft to the touch while also providing an excellent grip.

The cover is wear-resistant, allowing it to hold up to your training or game sessions, time after time, while the Butyl inner bladder holds air extremely well, minimizing leaks. This ball can be played on all surfaces, from hardwood indoors to outdoor concrete or plastic flooring.

Wilson NCAA Legend Indoor/Outdoor Basketball

Buy Here: $32.59

If affordability drives your purchase decision, consider the Wilson Evolution basketball. With a lower price point than the ever-popular Wilson Evolution basketball, this NCAA Legend ball is still a solid overall pick. It features a composite cover for superior grip and control. It also has a pressure lock bladder to ensure it stays inflated for hours.

The best part about buying this model from Amazon — you can select from two colorways, traditional orange or a vintage-looking brown, and the exact ball size you need (comes in 29.5″, 28.5″, 27.5″). The ball is multi-purpose for hardwood or street courts, which is why we highly recommend it.

Wilson Evolution Game Basketball – Indoors

Buy Here: $69.45

The preferred basketball among high schools for their basketball programs goes to the Wilson Evolution, which also happens to be the official game ball brand (Wilson) of the NBA. This game ball features a faux leather composite material cover with a microfiber grip that perfectly controls the basketball no matter how hard you work and sweat.

With the durability to last the entire season and beyond, it’s no wonder most schools pick the Wilson Evolution as their official game ball. This basketball is also NFHS certified for game action as well. When performance matters, this is the ball that matters most.

Spalding Street Basketball – Outdoors

Buy Here: $17.99

One thing is for sure when selecting a basketball whose sole purpose is for the street or park courts — it needs to be durable. Enter the Spalding Street outdoor basketball. Just by looking at the sheer number of reviews this basketball has on Amazon, you know you are getting a solid outdoor basketball that can take a beating during a pickup game of streetball.

With a performance cover rubber material, this basketball is built for the elements, is affordable, and will outlast longer than any others. Zero break-in period; simply inflate the ball to your desired bounce and get ready to game on. Bonus points: this basketball is very grippy considering the material cover (most other rubber-based balls start too slick).

Wilson NCAA Elevate Basketball – Outdoors

Buy Here: $16.95

Cheap, durable, can hold air forever, has a solid bounce, and a tacky, soft grip, there is no reason you wouldn’t want to pick up one of the best outdoor basketballs: the Wilson NCAA Elevate. With just shy of 16,000 reviews on Amazon and 80% being a 5-star rating, the proof is in the pudding.

Get ready to ball out

With innumerable options available today, finding the perfect basketball is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Luckily for you, we did the research, and this list has a choice for any type of hooper looking to become the next NBA great.