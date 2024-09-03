As the 2024-2025 NBA season approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers finalize their roster following significant acquisitions like Paul George. With most key positions secured, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and the team's front office focus on adding depth through Exhibit 10 contracts, particularly to strengthen their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

On Tuesday, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Sixers signed 6'3″ G League veteran Jared Brownridge, 29, to an Exhibit 10 deal. Brownridge, a familiar face within the organization, is expected to rejoin the Blue Coats for the upcoming season. The Santa Clara alum, who went undrafted in 2017, initially began his professional career overseas in Italy with Pallacanestro Mantovana before finding his way to Delaware in 2018.

Since joining the Blue Coats, Brownridge has been a consistent and reliable presence on the team. Over the course of seven seasons, he has appeared in 200 games, including 85 starts. Known for his sharpshooting ability, Brownridge has averaged 25 minutes per game during his tenure with the team, contributing significantly to the Blue Coats' success. His efforts were particularly noteworthy during the Blue Coats' championship run in 2023, where he played a key role off the bench throughout the playoffs.

Last season, Brownridge played a vital role for the Blue Coats, starting in 27 of the 34 games. He showcased his scoring ability, shooting an impressive 40.5% percent from beyond the arc and averaging 9.5 points per game. As the Blue Coats aim to reclaim their G League title after a close miss in 2024, they will rely on Brownridge's experience and scoring prowess for their upcoming campaign.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to bring back Brownridge underscores their commitment to building a strong foundation within their G League affiliate, which has been a key part of their player development strategy. As the season draws closer, the Sixers continue to fine-tune their roster, with Brownridge poised to make another significant impact in Delaware.