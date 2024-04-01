The Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM EST. Hoping to make up some ground in the Eastern Conference standings, the Sixers will try to pick up a win on Tuesday night before going back on the road. There is a major injury update hovering over this game but it has yet to be answered. Is Joel Embiid playing vs. the Thunder?
Is Joel Embiid playing for 76ers vs. Thunder?
Embiid is listed as “out – left knee meniscus procedure” on the Sixers' injury report. The 76ers' superstar center has missed 29 straight games now after injuring his knee and his return seems to be right around the corner.
It was reported that Embiid is nearing a return and that the soonest it could happen is on Tuesday against the Thunder. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said that Embiid's return is “imminent” and that his knee is “sound.” Despite being listed as out, there are major indications that his status could be changed before the game. Embiid has been slowly doing more and more on-court work before recently participating in practice sessions with the team.
Embiid traveled with the 76ers on their recent road trip, watching them lose a close game to the Cleveland Cavaliers and defeat the Toronto Raptors while making a franchise-record 24 triples. If Embiid does not return against the Thunder, he will potentially return during Philly's upcoming three-game road trip that features matchups with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.
Tyrese Maxey, who missed the 76ers' last game, is listed as questionable with left hip tightness. De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) are listed as out. The Thunder have not yet submitted their injury report for the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed two games before returning for OKC's last game against the New York Knicks, in which he played almost 35 minutes and hit the game-winning shot.
The question of whether Joel Embiid will play vs. the Thunder is still not yet answered for good despite the big man being listed as out. This story will be updated with any new information that comes out.