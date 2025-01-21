The Philadelphia 76ers are facing the Denver Nuggets to conclude a three-game road trip. Joel Embiid has already been ruled out and is one of the many Sixers dealing with an injury. Another one of the team's stars could miss the game at 10:00 P.M. EST. Is Paul George playing tonight vs. the Nuggets? His official status for the game may not be known until closer to game time.

Is Paul George playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

George is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to left groin soreness. The 76ers' veteran star has missed the last two games and has been inactive for three of the last seven games. While the team certainly wants to (and needs to) be as competitive as possible in every remaining game, Philly could decide to play it safe and rest him one more game.

The Sixers are in a tough spot, coming into this game in Denver with a record of 15-26 and a six-game losing streak. They need to upgrade their roster if they want to make the playoffs but they also have to consider the team's long-term outlook for any trade. George, should he be healthy enough to play, must also start playing better. With his new contract taking up so much cap space, he has lofty expectations to live up to.

Guerschon Yabusele (right knee contusion) and Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery) are also listed as questionable for the 76ers. Embiid (left knee injury management), Caleb Martin (right hip sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain), KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) are all out.

For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray (left calf tightness) and Peyton Watson (head contusion) are listed as probable and Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery rehabilitation) and DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon repair) are out.