The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors in their first road game of the 2024-25 season. The Sixers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in their season opener and will head north in search of their first victory of this new campaign. The question of whether Paul George is playing tonight has already been answered — and it will leave Philly without its new star yet again.

Is Paul George playing in 76ers' matchup vs. Raptors

George and Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) have been officially ruled out on the NBA injury report. The 76ers will be without them both for at least the first three games of the season.

The Sixers announced on Thursday that George “continues progressing well in his recovery from a left knee bone bruise. He will not play during the team’s two-game road trip and an update on his availability is expected early next week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.” Philly's road trip concludes with a game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon.

George hyperextended his knee during the preseason. The 34-year-old star managed to avoid damage to his ligaments but is still being eased back into action due to the bone bruise. He has participated in recent practices but has sat out five-on-five scrimmages, as has Embiid.

The Sixers also have Caleb Martin listed on the injury report. He's probable to play with a right calf contusion. For the Raptors, Bruce Brown (right knee arthroscopic surgical procedure), Kelly Olynyk (back; lumbar strain) and Ja'Kobe Walter (right shoulder; AC joint sprain) have been ruled out and Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are listed as doubtful. Toronto lost its season opener to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Paul George will not play in the 76ers' matchup with the Raptors. Philly hopes that he can return to action on Wednesday at home against the Detroit Pistons.