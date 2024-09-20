The Philadelphia 76ers managed to lock up franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid on Friday, with the big man signing a three-year, $193 million max deal. Embiid announced the extension on Instagram and made it clear he'd like to play in the City of Brotherly Love for the rest of his career.

Following the deal, Kendrick Perkins hopped on NBA Today and praised Daryl Morey for keeping Embiid in town for the foreseeable future.

Via ClutchPoints:

“When I first heard this news, the first thing I thought about is that Daryl Morey is a bad mother-holy bleep,” said Perkins. “Think about Daryl Morey, yes he's searching for a championship as a guy that's leading the organization but Morey as a GM is easily one of the best that I've ever seen. When it comes down to making sure teams are built to compete on a year-to-year basis. I'm not going to even go back to the Houston Rockets days when he did a fantastic job with James Harden, Golden State was just in the way.”

76ers' big three around for foreseeable future

Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant players in the Association and will go down as one of the best players in franchise history. The Cameroonian can truly do it all, which is unheard of when you're as large as he is. While Embiid is clearly the focal point of this 76ers squad, Morey has done a nice job of having the entire big three locked up.

Tyrese Maxey, who has broken onto the scene over the last couple of seasons, is under contract through 2028-29. That's the same case for Embiid. As for Paul George, who signed with Philly in free agency, he's under contract through 2027-28. Sure, there's no guarantee the addition of PG is going to make the Sixers title contenders, but they have a realistic shot, especially if Embiid plays at the MVP level we've seen from him in the past.

There's nothing but excitement heading into 2024-25 for 76ers fans. They can settle knowing that Embiid wants to be around for the long haul, too.