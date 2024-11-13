The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers without its two stars, Joel Embiid and Paul George. Due to injury management, Embiid and George are ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup. The news wasn’t well received by ESPN’s Chandler Parsons, who suggested the 76ers end the 2023 Most Valuable Player’s campaign altogether in a recent debate with Lou Williams on First Take.

“You have to start planning this season without Joel Embiid. How many times more are you going to put him out there when they know how severe it is? I can’t not trust my eyes. I see Joel Embiid,” Parsons said. “He’s in pain, he’s not running back, he’s not sprinting, he’s not changing directions, he’s doing nothing that he was doing when he was the MVP. So, this is a completely different player.

“He’s not himself, which is why I feel for the guy, and I know him media-wise he’s getting scrutinized. He wants to play, and I’m telling you, it’s just going to make it worse, so I see this coming to an end here real soon,” Parsons concluded.

For Chandler, a season-ending Embiid shutdown is inevitable.

“I think this is going to get shut down here soon,” Parsons added. “They have to plan with going with Drummond, going with Yabusele, they have to go with these guys because I just don’t see a world this season where Joel Embiid is back to himself without some sort of operation.”

Williams doesn’t see how ending Embiid’s season is beneficial for the 76ers but suggested the superstar center take additional time to recover instead.

“I hate to be the negative person up here, but I don’t see what that does for 76ers if you sit him down for 2 months,” Williams said, to which Chandler Parsons replied, “No, I think it’s this season or nothing.”

Joel Embiid’s honest assessment of season debut versus Knicks

After signing a three-year, $192 million extension, 76ers’ Joel Embiid made his 2024-25 debut against the Knicks. He finished with 13 points, five assists, and three rebounds in the 111-99 loss.

After the game, Embiid talked about his mediocre performance.

“I felt okay,” Embiid said. “First five minutes were rough, but I guess that’s what happens when you haven’t played in a while. I thought after that, still extremely rusty. That’s expected. Thought overall, I felt pretty good health-wise. I think it’s just about trusting myself. Thought I was a little timid, so I stuck with a lot of jumpers just to get myself a little comfortable.”

Without Emiid or Paul George, the 2-8 76ers will host the undefeated Cavs on Wednesday.