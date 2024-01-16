Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report for the second night of a back-to-back against the Nuggets.

The Philadelphia 76ers are facing the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, meaning that statuses for players are less certain. The possibility that Joel Embiid, who recently missed three games due to swelling in his left knee, would miss his showdown against fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic lingers over the nationally televised game. Fortunately, Embiid was not listed on the 76ers' initial injury report, a great sign that he will be available to play.

While there is still time for him to be added later if necessary, the fact that he wasn’t an initial listing for the second game of a back-to-back is very promising. This is especially the case after he was listed as questionable for the first game, an afternoon matchup with the Houston Rockets. Embiid recorded 41 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes in a winning effort.

The Sixers do have a number of players inactive for this game as De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine stress response), Mo Bamba (right knee fat pad impingement), Jaden Springer (right ankle tendinitis) and Robert Covington (left knee inflammation) have all been ruled out. Danuel House Jr. is listed as questionable due to a lumbar spine contusion.

As for the Nuggets, their entire starting lineup is listed but each player is probable. Nikola Jokic (left hip strain), Jamal Murray (bilateral tibia inflammation), Aaron Gordon (right heel strain), Michael Porter Jr. (left knee inflammation) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right cervicothoracic strain) are each dealing with something. Meanwhile, Julian Strawther and Vlatko Cancar are out due to right knee contusion/sprain and respectively.

Joel Embiid is looking forward to facing Jokic and the reigning champions.