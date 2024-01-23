Joel Embiid's facial expression said it all

On Monday, Joel Embiid played his best career game so far. In front of a cheering Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia 76ers center amassed a total of 70 points. Making 21 out of his 23 free throw attempts and grabbing 18 rebounds as well, Embiid made history in less than 37 minutes of play.

What made his feat more impressive was being able to score that much against a 7-foot-4 giant in the form of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs rookie boasts an estimated eight-foot wingspan — an advantageous asset to have on defense.

Seeing Wembanyama in person must probably be an experience in itself, and it showed in Embiid's face during pregame warmups. The reigning MVP was seen walking past the rookie, and his facial expression said it all. (clip via NBA's official X account)

Embiid's continuous dominance for the 76ers

Wembanyama was no slouch too. Despite being on the losing end of a record-setting night, the rookie tallied 33 points and seven rebounds. Still, his numbers were overshadowed by Embiid's dominance. The 76ers superstar now has 21 straight games with no less than 30 points each.

This season, Embiid is averaging 36.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him a frontrunner for another MVP award.

Additionally, Embiid's big night couldn't have come at a more interesting date. January 22 seems to be a special time for scorers as it's also the same date when Kobe Bryant had 81 points back in 2016.

As for Wembanyama, he's still expected to develop and grow, so his future matchups with Embiid will be something to look out for. However, Monday belonged to Joel Embiid and the 76ers, who look to continue their winning ways and make another playoff run this coming April.