The Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 132-129 win, defeating the Eastern Conference's top seed in a rousing home win. All it took was the very best three-point shooting they had to offer.

The 76ers' 21 threes and 53.8 three-point percentage were both season-high marks. Nick Nurse has watched as his team bricks triple after triple all season long. His roster's lack of shooting and his offenses's lack of ways to scheme three-point shooters open have contributed to the Sixers' poor production on that end of the floor. Finally, he got to watch his team have one of those nights where the hoop feels twice as big.

“Obviously, with shooting 50-something percent. That feels a lot better than 25 [percent],” Nurse told reporters after the game. “It feels almost twice as good. Yeah, almost twice as good,” he joked.

Advanced calculations of the 76ers' statistical output confirm Nurse's findings to be accurate.

76ers unleash 3-point barrage to stun Cavs

Paul George led the three-point ambush with six makes in 11 tries, doing most of his damage in the second half. Eric Gordon made all four of his three-point attempts, Maxey shot 4-8 from deep and Justin Edwards shot 3-6. Guerschon Yabusele (2-6), Kelly Oubre Jr. (1-3) and Jeff Dowtin Jr. (1-1) all made some contributions, too.

The best individual three-point shooting came from the Cavs side. Ty Jerome made all eight of his three-point tries en route to a career-high 33 points. Donovan Mitchel (7-15 from deep) and Darius Garland (4-10) got plenty of treys to go down as Cleveland had a typical offensive performance despite the absence of Evan Mobley.

Mobley, as it turned out, was missed much more on defense. Without him to plug up gaps and deter drives and shots, the 76ers got the ball moving and captured a shooting groove that they never lost. The Sixers are not out of the woods yet but this win is a huge step in the right direction.