The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a hard fought 108-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, and after a missed foul call on Kelly Oubre Jr. on the last play of the game, he and Nick Nurse quickly tracked down the referees and gave them an earful for their poor decision. Unsurprisingly, the NBA didn't ignore this incident, and ended up fining both Oubre and Nurse $50,000 for their actions after the game.
Calling out the referees after a game is the quickest way to earn a fine in the NBA, and sure enough, Nurse and Oubre saw their bank accounts take a hit for their tirades after this loss. They certainly got their money's worth, though, as the league would later admit that the referees blatantly missed a call that would have given Philadelphia a chance to take the lead with only a few seconds left on the clock.
Instead, the refs didn't call a foul, and the Sixers suffered yet another loss in what has been a tough stretch for them without their best player in Joel Embiid. You need things like this to go your way when you are without arguably the best player in the league, but the Sixers were on the wrong side of a bad call, and Nurse and Oubre got punished for voicing their displeasure over the refs error.
Nick Nurse, Kelly Oubre Jr. hoping to get 76ers back on track vs. Cavs
While this loss to the Clippers obviously stings, the 76ers will have a shot to get back in the win column on Friday night when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs have been struggling themselves as of late, due in large part to all the injuries they have been dealing with throughout the past few weeks, namely to Donovan Mitchell.
While the Sixers have dealt with a lot of bad luck as of late, they may be dealt some more bad luck in this game, as both Mitchell and Darius Garland, who have missed time with injuries throughout the season, are expected to be suiting up for this game. With those guys healthy, Tyrese Maxey is going to have put together a big game if Philly wants to have a shot to come out on top.
While the 76ers are likely going to be in the Play-In Tournament one way or another at this point, their main objective for the remainder of the season is to find a way to get Embiid back on the floor and healthy for when the stakes are raised. For now, the team will try to hold things down, and hopefully Nurse and Oubre's complaints will help the refs give them a more friendly whistle moving forward, especially considering the chunk of change it has just ended up costing them.