The Philadelphia 76ers have tried everything to get their team over the hump and into the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond, and this may have been their best offseason yet. Daryl Morey and company made a major splash when they signed star forward Paul George in free agency.

George's first regular season in Philadelphia hasn't even started yet, and he's already getting 76ers fans fired up with some highlights. In pregame warmups before the 76ers took on the Timberwolves in the preseason on Friday, George hit a casual 360 dunk with two hands.

Crazy dunks have become a staple of George's game, especially during his younger days with the Indiana Pacers. He once hit a 360-degree windmill dunk in a game, which is widely regarded as one of the best in-game dunks in recent memory. He also has a long list of posters over defenders in the paint.

When the game got going, George didn't waste much time getting on the board for the first time as a 76er. About halfway through the first quarter George drove in the lane and finished with a nifty reverse layup to score his first bucket in a 76ers uniform.

The 76ers are hoping that George is the missing piece they need to compete for a championship this season. He joins star center Joel Embiid and breakout guard Tyrese Maxey to form one of the NBA's best “Big 3” combinations, while providing something that Philadelphia hasn't had in the Embiid era.

George's ability to stuff the stat sheet on offense is well documented. He is a career 20.8 point per game scorer who has eclipsed 21 points per game in each of the last nine seasons. His versatility as a shooter and a ball handler allow him to play both on and off the ball, which helps him fit in with any group of stars around him. George can also be a defensive stopper on the wing, which is something that the 76ers have lacked in recent years.